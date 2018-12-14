A majority of current New Orleans City Council members campaigned on a platform of reining in the city's short-term rental (STR) industry. They appear ready to make good on that promise.

A proposed ordinance introduced Dec. 13 by District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer would drastically reduce the number of STRs allowed under city law. Critics of the existing law (and of STRs in general) are cheering. STR operators and online booking platforms are crying foul.

When then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu championed the city's first STR ordinance in 2016, he called it a breakthrough. New Orleans became one of the first cities to develop a means of tracking — and taxing — short-term rentals because platforms such as Airbnb promised to share information with regulators.

The ordinance brought another kind of breakthrough. It allowed "whole-home" STRs to be rented for a total of 90 days a year each — which has proved difficult to regulate. STR licenses were not tied to homestead exemptions, although some council members pushed for that. The local STR market exploded as out-of-town speculators bought up large swaths of homes in some of the city's most historic and vulnerable neighborhoods.

In short order, home prices — and property assessments — skyrocketed in those neighborhoods. Then there's the noise, trash and other complaints about visitors lodged by long-term residents who say their neighborhoods lost their character almost overnight.

STR owners, many of whom are local residents, say they couldn't afford to live in the city without the income from their STRs. They make a good argument, but studies have shown that a disproportionate number of STRs are owned by absentee investors who rent out entire homes, not just a spare bedroom or two with the owner on site.

Which brings us to Gisleson Palmer's proposed new ordinance. Among other features, it would limit STRs in residential areas to owner-occupied homes. The license would be tied to homestead exemptions, with a limit of three licenses for multi-family residences. It also would require large commercial buildings that include STRs to match each rental unit with an affordable housing unit, one-for-one — and cap such STRs at 30 percent of the total units.

Two other forms of commercial STRs would be allowed under Gisleson Palmer's proposal: small commercial STRs in residential neighborhoods (think: former corner stores) would be limited to four licenses; and individual condos could become STRs if the owner has a homestead exemption.

Whole-home rentals owned by nonresidents — which comprise most STRs in New Orleans — would be prohibited. This is unquestionably the most far-reaching provision of Gisleson Palmer's proposal.

Gisleson Palmer says she's digging in for a fight and vows not to compromise, but there will be concerted attempts to tweak her proposal. The full council is expected to initiate a four-month review process at its Dec. 20 meeting. That process will include votes and public hearings by the City Planning Commission and the council.

The target date for final council action is early April, but if the past is any indication, it could take much longer. Meanwhile, state lawmakers (at the urging of STR operators and online platforms) could move to pre-empt local regulation.

This is going to be one helluva fight.