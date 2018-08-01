In these times when journalists are literally under attack, the voices of those who fearlessly speak truth to power are more important than ever. New Orleans lost one of those voices when Paul Beaulieu Jr., a pioneering broadcaster, activist, and lifelong educator died July 24. He was 75.

I was privileged to have known Paul for four decades. I knew him initially as a political operative in the black political organization COUP and later as a fearless advocate for justice and fairness, particularly for black New Orleanians. His passion for those ideals never wavered. He frequently used his sharp wit and keen political insights to call out the Establishment — black and white — to give voice to the voiceless and to remind those in power of their obligation to the powerless.

A 1961 graduate of St. Augustine High School, Paul began his career at his beloved alma mater teaching English, and later coaching and directing alumni affairs. Some of his early students found careers in journalism and politics, among them veteran broadcaster Warren Bell Jr. and Orleans Civil District Court Judge Kern Reese, who said on social media that his former teacher “opened my eyes to the rapier potential of words to deflate the vainglorious and inspire the downtrodden.”

In the early 1970s, Paul moved to the Urban League of Greater New Orleans and soon thereafter launched his journalism career as an op-ed columnist for the States-Item, the city’s afternoon newspaper. He produced and hosted Dimensions, a public affairs program on WVUE-TV, and founded the Spectator News-Journal, a newspaper that chronicled the issues of concern to New Orleans’ black middle class. He later produced and hosted Between the Lines on cable TV, which ran until 2010.

“The only reason I've ever gotten into media, at all, was to add a perspective that has traditionally been ignored in major media,” Paul said during the final taping of his cable show. “I just had a lot to say, and I needed white folks to know how we felt about different issues.”

Paul’s last media gig came in 2007 when he served as a host and general manager for WBOK-AM, the city’s black-owned radio station. It was there that Paul’s knack for speaking truth to power blossomed, in the days after Hurricane Katrina and the federal floods, when the “recovery” stalled for many and never really got going for many more.

“He was so authentic he had to be in Treme on TV,” New Orleans native and actor Wendell Pierce wrote in an online post.

Even after Paul retired from WBOK’s management, he remained on the air with a weekly Friday program, Showtime in the Afternoon, which featured prominent local politicos and newsmakers.

Former City Councilman and WBOK morning talk radio host Oliver Thomas remembers Paul as “a one-of-a-kind, original personality.

“He was New Orleans to the bone, and he had many cross-cultural relationships that most people didn’t know about,” Thomas said. “He would often say something truly profound, and if you disagreed with him he would say, ‘Maybe it’s just me.’ That was his code for you being really stupid.”

Though Paul no longer is with us, his voice will always ring true.