A little more than six months into the job, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is getting a taste of what life is like for the mayor of a major city. Next to being president, it's probably the toughest job in American politics.
Case in point: Cantrell's efforts to turn things around at the beleaguered Sewerage& Water Board (S&WB). The agency continues to defy all efforts to impose some semblance of order. Its infrastructure is crumbling; its billing and collections would be laughable if they weren't so infuriating; it has gaping holes in management and personnel; and its finances are, well, in the toilet.
Cantrell came into office vowing to make the S&WB her top priority. Two recent developments show just how difficult that will be — the Nov. 17 boil water advisory, and her efforts to divert some cash from the Superdome and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for S&WB infrastructure upgrades. In both cases, external factors proved to be almost as frustrating as the S&WB's internal problems.
The boil water advisory followed several minutes of low pressure in city water lines after a series of electrical failures caused pressure to drop below safe levels. This time, it wasn't all the S&WB's fault. The problems began when electrical power from Entergy New Orleans (ENO), which has major infrastructure problems of its own, went out near the S&WB's Carrollton Water Plant.
S&WB has backup generators as well as a brand-new, 200-foot water tower designed to maintain pressure in the lines in the event of an ENO failure, and they did for a while. Unfortunately, cascading bad luck and "operator error" caused the pressure on the entire East Bank of the city to drop below safe levels, prompting a 27-hour boil water advisory.
This latest snafu couldn't have come at a worse time for the city's image — it happened as the New Orleans Saints were preparing to host (read: demolish) the Philadelphia Eagles on national TV, and as the local tourist season begins to peak.
To address the S&WB's infrastructure challenges, Cantrell recently proposed tapping some of the hotel tax dollars currently going to the Superdome and the convention center. Both facilities have millions of dollars in cash reserves, but both are state owned and operated. The S&WB is a city agency, though it was created by the state and still is subject to legislative fiat.
Cantrell says using some (not all) of those cash reserves to shore up the S&WB's infrastructure makes sense because the money is locally generated and will make the city more appealing to tourists as well as locals. Unfortunately for the mayor, key state leaders quickly put the kibosh on her idea.
Among them was Gov. John Bel Edwards, which means the mayor's idea is a nonstarter.
Moreover, both facilities have to maintain large cash reserves as part of their commitment to bond holders. Both also plan major improvements of their own in coming years, and they'll need that cash.
Credit Cantrell for trying, and let's hope she has better luck with her next idea. We've already seen the havoc bad luck produces.