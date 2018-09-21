Could New Orleans become a ‘Smart City’?
New Orleans isn’t the first American city to buy into the “Smart Cities” idea, but City Council President Jason Williams says we could become a leader in using new technologies to solve longstanding problems — from crime to flooding to economic and digital equity challenges.
There are many definitions of the term “Smart Cities,” but most involve applying cutting-edge technology across multiple public platforms.
“It’s an exciting global endeavor,” Williams says, “although each city sees it based on what its needs are. The idea of being a Smart City means we don’t get caught up on putting out present-day fires. You try to pivot to items that make great cities exceptional by looking five, 10, 20 years out. It’s not about cutting ribbons while you’re in office. It’s about being aspirational.”
Williams chairs the council’s new Committee on Smart Cities and Sustainability, which will hear presentations on Tuesday (Sept. 25) on ways to better integrate technology into local governance, particularly utility regulation and oversight of the Sewerage and Water Board (S&WB).
Williams says the first major initiative should be one that benefits “all neighborhoods — poor, middle class and rich.” He points to the idea of converting some bus stops into “Wayfinders,” which could become free, public hot spots giving underserved people immediate access to the Internet. They also could provide useful information to visitors — and “pay for themselves by generating advertising dollars the same way bus shelters do.”
Other smart cities initiatives that Williams envisions include:
• Requiring Entergy New Orleans to modernize its electric grid as a starting point for integrating other technologies, including 5G service, so that “one day soon there will be an app for city services that will make it as easy to get a permit or solve a problem as taking out your smart phone.”
• Bi-directional smart meters, which would let the S&WB read meters remotely — and let customers read their meters as well.
• Gunshot detectors, which could pinpoint gunshots “to within a house or two” and even identify what type of weapon was fired, enabling the New Orleans Police Department to respond more effectively.
• Controlling traffic lights remotely, especially during big events, rather than deploying cops to direct traffic on foot. “It’s a force multiplier,” says Williams. “The officers used to control traffic can be used for the real things we need police for.”
The idea of New Orleans becoming a Smart City was first posed by Clint Vince, the council’s lead utility consultant. Vince’s law firm, Dentons, created a Smart Cities think tank and has hosted summits on the topic.
“We think any city that misses this opportunity will be left in the dust,” Vince says. “How a city responds to and incorporates new technologies affects everything about that city for decades — its economy, its growth, its quality of life.”
Williams says adopting Smart Cities policies “will put a rainbow over New Orleans for the next few decades.”
That would be something to see, but first the council must agree on a master plan. Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 10 a.m. in the Council Chamber, will be a step toward that goal — and a chance for the public to learn more.