Everywhere else in America, the Nov. 6 midterm elections are a very big deal. When the returns roll in Election Day, national pundits will parse the results and, depending on whether the Republicans hold both the House and Senate, declare President Donald Trump and the GOP big winners or big losers. They also will watch legislative elections in more than 20 states, with an eye toward redistricting battles after the 2020 Census.

All across America, a lot is at stake on Nov. 6.

Here in Louisiana, not so much. We don't have a U.S. Senate race; our gubernatorial and legislative races are not until next year; and all our congressional incumbents are expected to coast to re-election.

Heck, here in the Bayou State, Nov. 6 is just the primary. Everywhere else, it's the general election. The most likely Louisiana contests to require runoffs are the special election for secretary of state and any number of local races, not those for our six congressional seats.Our state's political temperature has been so tepid that, as of the close of business on July 19 (the second day of the three-day qualifying period), three of Louisiana's six Congress members had not even qualified for re-election — and no candidates had filed in the 4th Congressional District (in northwest Louisiana). Talk about ho-hum.

Which is not to say we won't see some fireworks between now and Nov. 6. It's a safe bet that we will, particularly in the lone statewide contest to succeed former Secretary of State Tom Schedler, who resigned in May amid a sexual harassment scandal. Still, that contest is likely to be an intramural Republican brouhaha, not an all-out "red vs. blue" war.

Some local races may also heat up — particularly the contest for clerk of Civil District Court in New Orleans. That race already has seen lots of behind-the-scenes politicking, and things likely will intensify after Labor Day. Otherwise, Louisiana's electoral politics will seem tame compared to the partisan warfare raging across the rest of America.

Some will say that's further proof of the old political observation that when America zigs, Louisiana zags. To some extent, that's true, but it's equally true that Louisiana is merely one of more than a dozen states that are reliably "red" or "blue" in national elections. Our measly six congressional seats render us insignificant nationally, and our districts, like so many across the nation, skew heavily Republican, except for the lone black-majority district represented by Congressman Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans. With just a few hours to go before qualifying closed on Friday (July 20), Richmond drew only a smattering of unknown opponents — all of them either "no party" or "Independent."

Richmond's five GOP colleagues from Louisiana likewise drew unremarkable opposition.

"We are the boring people for once," says UNO political scientist and pollster Ed Chervenak.

Yes, this year's statewide ballot may be a yawner, but rest assured next year's — for governor and legislature — will put us back on the map. Meanwhile, don't forget to vote Nov. 6.