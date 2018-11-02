It's budget season at City Hall. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell submitted her first annual spending plan on Nov. 1 — the deadline imposed by the City Charter. City Council members now have until Dec. 1 to review, revise and adopt a 2019 budget.

Budgets reflect politicians' priorities. For Cantrell, that means public safety, infrastructure, pay raises for most city employees and fewer red light cameras.

Among the highlights:

• A total operating budget of $698.2 million — about $36 million (just over 5 percent) more than the city will spend this year. The additional $36 million represents new revenue, according to Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano, who said it will come from increased sales and property tax collections and other sources.

• Reducing the number of red light cameras located outside school zones from 31 to 11. About 80 traffic cameras will remain active in school zones, but they will operate only during the four hours a day that reduced speeds are required. The 11 red light cameras that will remain — Cantrell has not revealed their locations — are generating the most revenue, which indicates they are located at intersections where drivers frequently run stoplights. Overall, reducing the number of traffic cameras could reduce city revenue by up to $6 million.

• Giving more than 2,000 city workers, including firefighters, a 10 percent pay hike, which will cost about $6.9 million a year. City employees who got raises last year — including police officers — will not get pay hikes in 2019.

• While cops won't get a pay hike, NOPD will see a budget hike of about $8.1 million. Most of that will pay for raises given last year.

• Infrastructure spending will increase, but not in the Department of Public Works (which concerns some council members, who want to see more spent on street repairs). Cantrell noted that the budget for public works got a major boost last year; she proposes keeping it at that higher level. Meanwhile, spending will increase for sanitation, blight reduction and the homeless.

When budget hearings begin Nov. 9, council members will notice that the administration wants to make significant changes to the way the city treats unspent money from prior years and how it pays for some equipment.

During the Mitch Landrieu years, the council and the mayor built up an unspent fund balance of $27.5 million — in addition to the $30 million in the city's so-called rainy-day fund. Cantrell proposes to spend $12 million of the fund balance, but not touch the rainy day fund. Montano says he will add $3 million to the rainy day fund and tap the reserve fund throughout the year as needed, because "services must be provided all year long."

Cantrell also wants to buy certain equipment such as vehicles and radios using capital funds instead of the operating budget. Capital funds are typically borrowed and repaid over long periods of time — often much longer than equipment lasts. That could become a sticking point.

In many ways, the budget has been Cantrell's first big challenge. Depending on how the council treats her spending plan, we'll know if she's still in her honeymoon period come Dec. 1.