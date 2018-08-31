Politicians never say “never” when it comes to elections, but Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni may be the exception that proves the rule. The consensus among parish politicos (not counting Yenni, of course) is he’ll never get re-elected.
After being outed for sexting a 17-year-old male high school student while he was mayor of Kenner, Yenni’s political fortunes tanked. The parish council unanimously called for his resignation, as did the City Council in Kenner (Yenni’s political home turf). The Archdiocese of New Orleans and the parish school board banned him from schools. Overnight, he became a pariah.
Surveys of parish voters consistently show him with dismal approval ratings, and most of his staunchest one-time allies have publicly repudiated him.
Yenni survived a badly mismanaged recall effort, which may have given him a false sense of hope that he could turn things around. That notion was dashed last March, when heavily favored sheriff candidate John Fortunato made the fatal mistake of saying in a televised debate that he would support Yenni for re-election. Less than two weeks later, Fortunato lost the special election for Jefferson Parish sheriff to former state Rep. Joe Lopinto. It was the first time that a candidate for office in Jefferson said out loud that he stood with Yenni. Voters’ response was unequivocal: Nevermore.
For his part, Yenni hasn’t said whether he’s running for re-election, but he claims voters appreciate the good job he’s doing.
Voters may be fickle, but they also tend to be polite when they encounter someone who clearly appears to be a few fries short of a Happy Meal. So, yeah, it’s possible that some voters smile politely and tell Mikey he’s doing a good job.
Probably not in Harahan, though. Residents there have been subjected to a foul stench that many (including at least one expert) attribute to the parish landfill across the Mississippi River in Waggaman. Yenni, perhaps sensing another scandal, made a feeble attempt to blame his predecessor, former Parish President John Young, for the big stink. Young, coincidentally, has been hinting strongly that he wants his old job back.
According to Yenni’s initial take on the landfill’s malodorous miasma, a “side letter” agreement entered into by Young’s administration allowed the problem to occur. Young countered that no such side agreement existed, because all contract amendments were approved by the parish council in public meetings. Besides, Young noted, the odor only came about in the past six months — and Yenni has been in office for more than two and a half years.
Yenni may have bigger problems than Young. At-Large Councilmember Cynthia Lee-Sheng, daughter of the late Sheriff Harry Lee and a seasoned campaigner herself, is said to be considering a run for parish president. If she runs, Sheng could upend both Yenni’s and Young’s ambitions.
In some ways, the Harahan odor controversy is metaphoric of Yenni’s larger political dilemma. Somewhere there’s probably a candidate or two that he could beat, but so far Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un haven’t signaled their intentions to run. Barring that, there’s no way Mike Yenni can escape the stench of scandal.