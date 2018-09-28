Tragedy often brings opportunity along with loss. Hurricane Katrina brought unprecedented devastation to New Orleans, but in the storm's aftermath natives and newcomers banded together to rebuild the city in ways great and small. It changed our landscape, our politics, and our culture — just as past tragedies have done.
One post-Katrina success story that continues to leave its mark is 504ward, a nonprofit created to keep talented young professionals in the city. Founder Leslie Jacobs recalls seeing an inundated New Orleans on network TV while evacuated in Lafayette and saying to her husband, "It's our kids' generation that's going to rebuild the city." That observation led Jacobs to create 504ward.
"I watched this wave of highly motivated, smart young people who were returning and new to the city come to help, and I thought, 'We need to keep this talent,'" Jacobs says. "I thought it was important to welcome anyone who wanted to be part of rebuilding the city. We did that by connecting the newcomers with people who know the city."
An example of that connectivity is 504ward's popular Dine Around series, which brings young professionals into the homes of, um, older locals for a dinner of networking, advice, and conversation. My wife Margo and I have hosted several dinners; we always felt we got more out of it than our guests.
The connections extend far beyond dinner and conversation. 504ward has engaged more than 22,000 young professionals. As a result, many who arrived in their 20s and 30s are now leading new businesses and mentoring the next generation of business and civic leaders.
"That strategy has created an incredible economic asset for New Orleans," says Jacobs, whose efforts with the organization (and other civic endeavors) earned her Gambit's "New Orleanian of the Year" honor in 2011. Jacobs notes that 504ward's network has proved so important to the city's economic development success that it recently integrated into the New Orleans Business Alliance, a public-private initiative that serves as the city's official economic development organization.
"The work of 504ward is essential to the upward trajectory that the New Orleans economy is experiencing," says Quentin L. Messer Jr., CEO of the Business Alliance. "Our young professionals represent our community's next business leaders, entrepreneurs, government and not-for-profit leaders. Participants in 504ward have made a tremendous impact on our city and are poised to continue transforming our city for the better."
504ward is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in a number of ways, including a "Young Professional Day of Service" Saturday, Sept. 29 at sites across the city. Several hundred young professionals have volunteered to work with a variety of nonprofits. (For more information or to volunteer, visit 504ward.com/youngprofessionaldayofservice.)
Looking ahead, Jacobs says the challenges that greeted new arrivals a decade ago have evolved. "New Orleans is not a city of large corporate home offices," she notes. "The challenge is not helping young people with their first or second jobs, but helping them move up into higher levels of responsibility at their jobs. New Orleans is becoming a more expensive city as well. While we still face challenges, people no longer feel you have to have grown up here to be successful or plugged in here."
That's something to celebrate, for sure.