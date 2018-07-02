At the end of the day, it didn’t have to be so difficult. Truth is, the problem wasn’t nearly as intractable as some of those charged with solving it. But, alas, that’s life in the Louisiana Capitol these days. As the late great John Maginnis often said, all’s well that ends.

I’m talking, of course, about the third special legislative session this year, which ended June 24 with a compromise tax-and-budget package that preserves funding for key state services. The popular TOPS college scholarships, health care and hospitals, public safety and higher ed will all be OK. Not great, but OK.

Still, our lawmakers, or rather an intransigent coterie of House Republicans, made it much more difficult than it needed to be. That “caucus of no” has been led for the past two and a half years by House Republican Delegation chair Lance Harris of Alexandria and House Appropriations chair Cameron Henry of Jefferson. They are the big losers of this fight. At the end of the day, they stood their ground but most of those around them found common ground with their adversaries.

The big winners were the citizens of Louisiana, who now will be spared the long-running “fiscal cliff” dramas that have played out ever since former Gov. Bobby Jindal and his merry band of destroyers began dismantling higher education and any semblance of fiscal sanity in Louisiana. Jindal kept his tax virginity while he and his allies ravaged the state fisc.

The other winners include Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, the House Democratic Caucus, virtually the entire Senate (Ds and Rs alike), and more than two dozen House Republicans who broke ranks with the “caucus of no” to extend 45/100ths of a one-penny sales tax that was set to expire July 1.

A special high-five goes to House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, who likewise broke with Harris and Henry to broker the deal that led to 74 House votes in favor of the sales tax extension. Ever since he was elected speaker in January 2016, Barras has had to endure talk that he was a pawn of Henry, who wanted the speaker’s job himself but was unacceptable even to nearly half his fellow Republicans (let alone Democrats). Henry helped orchestrate Barras’ election as a compromise candidate and ever since has wielded outsized influence, notwithstanding his chairmanship of the budget-writing committee.

No more, it would seem. Barras even drew words of praise from Edwards, who in the past has blasted the speaker for lacking leadership.

It’s too early to tell if all this portends a new day in the House, or if it was just another day at the sausage factory. A lot will depend on how the mild-mannered and eminently affable Barras uses the power of the speaker’s chair.

This much is clear: With the sales tax extended until 2025, we shouldn’t have to face any cliffs any time soon.

As much as that is good news, it raises the question of whether it removes the impetus for fiscal reform. Let’s hope not.