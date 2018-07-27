The New Orleans City Council this week adopted a long-overdue change to the city’s policy of arresting people for driving without valid licenses and other minor traffic offenses. Meanwhile, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is mulling yet another iteration of her position on traffic and red light cameras, which she promised to ditch while a candidate for mayor.

The council’s change to the City Code encourages cops to use their discretion in handling a wide variety of traffic offenses, while still following state laws that mandate arrests for serious violations such as DUI, reckless driving and hit-and-run.

For most traffic offenses, cops can issue summonses to appear in Traffic Court, which is what traditionally happens for speeding, illegal turns and the like.

The change should have happened long ago, but it took the arrest of a high-profile personality — former Councilman Oliver Thomas — to put the issue front and center. Thomas was arrested for driving with a suspended license after a car crash some months back. He also had an unpaid traffic ticket in St. Charles Parish.

The former rules required cops to arrest Thomas, and they did — but only after waiting six hours at a hospital while Thomas and his kids received treatment.

New Orleans has had too few cops since then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu plugged a gaping hole in the city budget (which he inherited from former Mayor Ray Nagin) by cutting NOPD recruit classes for several years in a row. Forcing officers to spend patrol time booking traffic scofflaws exacerbates that problem.

Councilmembers Helena Moreno and Jared Brossett proposed the ordinance. "We believe that precious police manpower should be spent on serious crimes,” Moreno said, “not spending hours on jailing individuals for minor offenses.”

While the council busies itself with making sense, the mayor struggles to make up her mind about traffic and red light cameras. She flip-flopped on the issue when she announced her candidacy for mayor last year — first promising to get rid of “all” cameras, then walking it back a tad, then going back to “all.”

Now she’s considering a “compromise” that would keep cameras only in school zones, and turn them on only during times when reduced speed limits are enforced.

+4 Cantrell hints at compromise on traffic cameras, says school zone cameras OK but with limits New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is considering a compromise over the city's controversial traffic cameras, an issue that figured prominently…

There are several good reasons to keep all the cameras all the time, but the best one is this: The threat of heavy fines for speeding or running a stoplight ultimately changes people’s bad driving habits — and makes the roads safer for everyone.

There’s also the matter of city revenue. Cameras bring in more than $20 million a year, and the city budget is about to bust in the wake of NOPD overtime overages and pay hikes.

New Orleans attorney: Traffic cameras could save lives better than they could raise revenue Keep the traffic cameras in New Orleans. I can't count the number of times in the past few months that I have had a near miss as I was proceed…

Many citizens seem to feel they have a constitutional right to speed and run red lights, but a hefty fine or two usually slows them down, even if they feel aggrieved at being punished for endangering the rest of us.

Politicians draw plenty of flak for breaking campaign promises, but this is one that Cantrell ought to break. We’ll all be safer for it — especially now that cops will have more time to chase criminals rather than jail people with suspended drivers licenses.