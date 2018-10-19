Remember those ubiquitous GEICO “caveman” commercials — the ones with the tag line, “So easy a caveman could do it”? If there were a legal equivalent of the insurer’s iconic slogan, it would probably be, “So obvious Jeff Landry can see it.”

In the GEICO commercials, modern-day cavemen take offense at the notion that they can’t handle difficult tasks or comprehend complex problems. In a series of ads, they are shown to be highly sentient — and sensitive — fellows.

Can’t quite say the same for state Attorney General Landry, who took almost a year to conclude the obvious: Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s use of a city-issued credit card as a member of the New Orleans City Council, while imprudent, was not a violation of state law.

The widespread perception that he’s no legal scholar may not matter to Landry, who chases headlines instinctively and uncontrollably, much like hounds chase cars and bay at the moon. He can’t help himself. If it means stepping on someone else in the process, well, that’s just Jeff being Jeff.

To be fair, Landry didn’t initiate the investigation into Cantrell’s credit card spending. The case was tossed into his lap by New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, who received an anonymous “complaint” from someone in the campaign of Cantrell’s runoff opponent during last year’s mayoral election.

Landry couldn’t stop Cannizzaro from tossing the hot potato his way, but he easily could have recognized it for the political canard that it was. The fact that Cannizzaro recused himself and his office from the matter did not obscure the fact that the DA had already endorsed Cantrell’s runoff foe, former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet. Cannizzaro’s (and Team Charbonnet’s) refusal to identify the complainant made the “complaint” an even more transparent political gimmick.

Don’t get me wrong: Cantrell and other council members were far too free, and not nearly accountable enough, in their use of city credit cards. But their actions fell far short of criminality, as an independent review by state Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera concluded last month.

Instead of waiting for Purpera’s report, Landry bounded headlong into a sensationalized investigation and wasted innumerable hours of state attorneys’ time seeking personal financial and credit card records from Cantrell, who won the election despite Landry and Cannizzaro’s posturing. Landry also wasted judicial time at Criminal District Court, where motions and counter-motions were filed in the case.

No matter. The headlines were awesome.

Perhaps the greatest harm was done to New Orleans citizens, whose newly elected mayor and her transition team were constantly distracted by Landry’s grandstanding during the months leading up to her inauguration. In fact, many citizens wondered how long Cantrell might serve in office because of the “criminal investigation” hanging over her head.

The right thing to do from the get-go would have been for Landry to defer to the Auditor, wait quietly for his report, and then make a decision.

Given the choice between doing what’s right and doing what grabs cheap headlines, it’s obvious what Landry will always do — so obvious that Landry himself can see it.