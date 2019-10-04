This hasn’t been the most thrilling election cycle — statewide, it’s been tame by Louisiana standards — but that doesn’t mean we won’t have some dramatic moments on Election Night. As we enter the final week, here’s my list of the races to watch as the returns come in.

Governor — Will President Donald Trump’s tweeted broadside against incumbent John Bel Edwards make a difference, or was he just talking to the base? We’ll find out Saturday night. As the incumbent and only Democrat of any consequence, Edwards has only one task: get to 50% plus one and win it all without a runoff.

His two GOP opponents have two tall orders: keep Edwards below 50% and run second. For most of the campaign, Ralph Abraham appeared to have a lock on the runner-up spot, but Eddie Rispone made it interesting by attacking Abraham in the final weeks. The keys for Edwards will be getting black voter turnout to comprise at least 29% of the total votes cast and getting at least a third of the white vote. If he does both, he’ll win. If not, he’ll likely head to a runoff against either Abraham or Rispone — and Trump.

Insurance commissioner — This is the only other statewide contest that looks as though it will be close. Incumbent Jim Donelon seeks a fourth full term, while challenger Tim Temple has spent a ton of money attacking Donelon and presenting himself as “the insurance guy.”

Supreme Court — Four men (all Republicans) hope to succeed former Associate Justice Greg Guidry, a federal district judge. Three of the candidates are sitting judges — Will Crain, Hans Liljeberg and Scott Schlegel. The district includes all of East Jefferson and parts of the West Bank, New Orleans’ lakefront and Lakeview and all of St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes. The Northshore holds more than 60% of the electorate. This contest features a shadow war between business interests and trial lawyers, and a runoff appears certain.

Jefferson Parish president — The media (myself included) have billed this as a two-person race, but there’s a third candidate — Lee Bonnecarrere, a no-party independent. That could make a huge difference if Cynthia Lee Sheng and John Young run neck-and-neck and Bonnecarrere gets more than a smattering of votes. This race got ugly in the final weeks; a runoff would only get uglier.

Jefferson Council at-Large “B” — District 2 Councilman Paul Johnston faces political newcomer Scott Walker in a generational battle. Johnston has more political support and a larger campaign kitty, but Walker has more visibility as a former TV news anchor. Polls have shown a close race.

Jefferson Council Districts 2 & 3 — The incumbents in both these council districts are term-limited, and that has produced a pair of wide-open contests. In District 2, three candidates are vying to succeed Paul Johnston. In District 3 — the council’s only black-majority district — 11 candidates want the job, including two who held the seat previously and a former state lawmaker who went to federal prison for money laundering.

Even when things are relatively dull, Louisiana keeps its political brand out there.