Regardless of who will be Louisiana’s governor for the next four years, the Republican Party will control both legislative chambers with overwhelming majorities starting in January. The GOP has owned both the state House and Senate since 2011, but it’s about to have an even stronger hold on each.

Even more telling than the overall “R” and “D” numbers, the ideological arc within the GOP is about to turn sharply to the right. Across the state this election cycle, some Republican legislative incumbents in safely “red” districts faced well-financed GOP challengers because they were not deemed “conservative” enough.

A harbinger of that internecine conflict was the formation (or re-formation) last spring of the Louisiana Committee for a Conservative Majority (LCCM), formerly the Louisiana Committee for a Republican Majority. The original incarnation of the group succeeded in turning the once-solidly Democratic Louisiana Legislature into a GOP majority body.

Since then, however, merely being Republican wasn’t good enough. Hence the name (and aim) change. Now, it’s all about gaining a “conservative” majority — or rather, a more conservative super-majority.

A classic example of how that shakes out is the hotly contested race in Senate District 36, where incumbent Sen. Ryan Gatti of Bossier City faces challenger Robert Mills of Shreveport in an all-GOP runoff. Mills has the support of LCCM, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) and other staunchly conservative groups. Gatti’s sin? He hasn’t opposed Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards often or intensely enough. (Gatti and Edwards were law school classmates and friends, despite their ideological differences.)

I’m writing this before Election Day, so I can’t know the outcome of the Gatti-Mills showdown — but one measure of the LCCM’s reach was Mills getting to address the crowd at President Donald Trump’s rally for GOP gubernatorial challenger Eddie Rispone in Shreveport on Nov. 14. Credit that to LCCM’s two leaders, U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy and state Attorney General Jeff Landry, both ardent Trump (and Mills) supporters.

Closer to home, House District 94 incumbent Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, a moderate Republican, overcame a hard-right challenge from far-right newcomer Kirk Williamson in the Oct. 12 primary. Williamson finished a distant third but forced Hilferty into a runoff against Democrat Tammy Savoie. Williamson claimed an endorsement from Trump, but the president apparently had no coattails in the district, which straddles Orleans and Jefferson parishes. Interestingly, Edwards garnered 56% of the vote in that district.

Still, it’s a sign of the times that Republicans are imposing litmus tests on their candidates — even on their incumbents. If that has a familiar ring to it, you’re probably in my generation. Democrats did the same thing a few decades ago, and it ultimately cost them dearly.

In the case of the LCCM, the goal is to gain two-thirds majorities in both the House and Senate, enough (in theory, at least) to override gubernatorial vetoes. Call it the GOP’s insurance policy, just in case Edwards wins re-election. This strategy will loom large when lawmakers draw new district boundaries for themselves and for Louisiana’s congressional representatives after the 2020 Census.

If you think the Louisiana Legislature has been partisan for the past four years, just wait.