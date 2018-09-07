Nothing tests a New Orleans mayor's mettle like a hurricane. Although Tropical Storm Gordon bypassed the city completely — it hit our neighbors to the east instead and produced little rainfall locally — the runup to the storm's eventual landfall gave us an early look at how LaToya Cantrell handles herself in the face of a storm. She did well.
Longtime observers of Cantrell should not be surprised. She burst onto the political scene as a result of Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures. In that storm's messy aftermath, when planners brought in by then-Mayor Ray Nagin suggested "green-dotting" Broadmoor and other low-lying neighborhoods (i.e., recommending they not be redeveloped post-Katrina) Cantrell pushed back hard — and effectively — as president of the Broadmoor Improvement Association.
Though she wasn't known much beyond her own neighborhood, Cantrell parlayed her Katrina chops into a New Orleans City Council seat representing District B. She won a hard-fought contest in December 2012, and that experience no doubt prepared her for an equally tough mayoral race five years later.
Cantrell seems to be at her best when she's up against it, particularly when "it" is a crisis. As Gordon approached, she gave citizens the right mix of caution, calm and concern. Nobody around her panicked, but nobody took things for granted either. And as soon as it became clear that New Orleans would be in the clear, she walked back her initial plan to close City Hall all day on Sept. 5.
Of course, it remains to be seen how she'll do when, and if, New Orleans takes a direct hit from a full-blown hurricane.
Meanwhile, Cantrell's readiness to govern day-to-day continues to be tested on several fronts, particularly by a City Council eager to prove its own mettle.
In the wake of the August 2017 floods, voters demanded more City Hall oversight of — and accountability for — the Sewerage & Water Board (S&WB). The current council is answering that clarion call. The mayor appointed new S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban and officially chairs the board, but council members have made it clear they intend to use their oversight and budgetary powers to the fullest legal extent.
Speaking of the budget, on Sept. 6 the Council took the extraordinary step of signaling — without Cantrell's prior approval — its intent to propose a property tax proposition for senior services. The proposal calls for only 2 mills, but the council's unanimous vote sent yet another signal that it doesn't intend to take its cues from the mayor (as past councils have done) on budgeting and taxing matters. Things could get testy when the council starts picking apart Cantrell's first budget in November.
Another potential source of friction is the ultimate disposition of the city's traffic cameras. Cantrell promised to scrap them all when she announced her candidacy for mayor (see, "Commentary," p.10), but doing so would cost the city $25 million a year in revenue. Council members have posed some pointed questions to Cantrell's staff, and so far the administration has failed to give definitive answers.
While Cantrell seems comfortable, even confident, in the face of literal storms, it will be interesting to see how readily she handles the inevitable political dust-ups.