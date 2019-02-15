It takes a brave politician to stand up to an angry crowd, but that's exactly what New Orleans City Council members will have to do Thursday (Feb. 21) if they hope to spare their constituents a $96 million hit — and protect them from a growing threat of cascading power outages.

The angry crowd in question is a coalition of groups and citizens who vehemently oppose Entergy New Orleans' new gas-fired electric plant in New Orleans East. The opponents want the council, which regulates Entergy, to reverse the previous council's approval of the New Orleans Power Station (NOPS). That approval came in a 6-1 vote last March after more than two years of study and public hearings.

Entergy claims it already has spent $96 million on site work, materials and engineering for the plant, and council members say their advisors have verified that amount. Rescinding approval of NOPS likely would trigger litigation by Entergy to recover those costs. The council's legal advisers warn that Entergy probably would win in court — sticking taxpayers with a $96 million tab and nothing to show for it.

The power outages in question are, well, already well-known — but predictions call for them to get worse.

NOPS is a "peaking" plant designed to generate 128 megawatts of power during extreme weather events and when demand exceeds supply. Once built, the plant will replace Entergy's old Michoud plant, which was the city's only local source of significant electrical power for more than half a century. When Michoud was decommissioned, all agreed it would be replaced.

After NOPS was approved, The Lens reported that Entergy paid scores of actors to attend two council hearings and feign support for the plant — a practice called "astroturfing." The pushback from plant opponents became so intense that the current council (which includes two members of the previous council) appeared ready to rescind approval and start over.

That would have delighted the Alliance for Affordable Energy and the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, which have led the charge (along with many individuals) against NOPS from Day One. However, when council members learned that Entergy had spent $96 million on NOPS, they walked back the notion of rescinding approval.

Instead, all five members of the council utilities committee authored a resolution leaving NOPS in place but fining Entergy $5 million for the astroturfing stunt — which, even by Entergy's pitiful standards, was a new low — and putting cost restrictions on the $210 million plant. The resolution also calls for spending most of the $5 million addressing the Sewerage & Water Board's power issues, which are every bit as daunting as those facing ordinary citizens (who also must endure recurring boil-water alerts).

The utilities committee was expected to approve the resolution at its Feb. 14 meeting, but it punted the issue to the entire council after a raucous public hearing that saw some NOPS opponents loudly vilifying council members, individually and collectively.

The full council now will consider the matter on Feb. 21. Those who face down the angry crowd will learn a time-honored political lesson: No good deed goes unpunished.