The demotion of Charles Rice from Entergy New Orleans (ENO) president into a new role as legal adviser came as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to the local utility’s foibles in recent years. That change may not be the only one among ENO brass.
The utility’s political and PR problems peaked when The Lens revealed in May that an ENO subcontractor paid scores of actors to show up at two City Hall hearings in a fake show of community support for a proposed power plant in New Orleans East. Hiring actors to pack public hearings is lowbrow enough, but doing it when the council’s vote in favor of the plant was already a foregone conclusion was just plain dumb.
The so-called “astroturfing” debacle was just the latest ENO misstep. There have been others, all of which badly tarnished the company’s credibility among council members, who regulate the utility.
When The Lens first broke the astroturfing story, ENO claimed it knew nothing of the practice and blamed a PR subcontractor. A council investigation quickly uncovered ENO emails that showed Rice had signed off on plans to pack the Council Chamber — and approved buying T-shirts for the “supporters” and giving them specific talking points.
It was a ham-fisted case of political and PR overkill. The council approved Entergy’s request to build a “peaking” power plant in New Orleans East earlier this year by a vote of 6-1, although the plant the council approved was about half the size of the one ENO initially proposed. The smaller plant was endorsed by the council’s own utility advisers, who rank among the best in the nation — and who have a long history of holding Entergy’s feet to the fire on regulatory matters. That should have been a clear signal that there was no need to fabricate community support, but ENO apparently didn’t get the memo.
In fact, a look back at ENO’s campaign for the new plant reveals a series of ill-advised moves:
• The utility’s initial request for a grossly oversized 250-megawatt plant — and its entire approach to community outreach — smacked of corporate arrogance.
• ENO promised to improve its distribution system (which delivers power to homes and businesses) and generate 100 megawatts from renewable energy sources, particularly solar power. Instead of honoring those commitments, ENO slow walked the renewables and distribution improvements — another unforced error that cast the utility as tone deaf to the community and the council.
• As if to make sure it had stepped on every possible grenade, ENO then proposed to hit Algiers residents with a 21 percent rate increase — after the astroturfing scandal broke.
These are not the actions of a well-run utility.
Rod West, Entergy Corp.’s group president for utility operations — and Rice’s predecessor at ENO — personally promised the council on Aug. 16 that ENO will honor its commitments on renewables, distribution improvements, and reliability upgrades. Entergy announced Aug. 17 that West will serve as ENO’S interim president and CEO.
The only question remaining is how many other heads will roll at ENO? In the long run, it will take more than a visit from the boss and an executive housecleaning for the company to overcome its rolling political outages.
It will take time, mone and many megawatts of hard-earned goodwill.