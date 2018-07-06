Like Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire, Louisiana lawmakers always have depended on the kindness of strangers — particularly when it comes to filling state coffers. Nearly a century ago, the Oil Patch began greasing the wheels of state government. When the wells started to run dry, lawmakers turned to gambling.

Now that our share of the gaming pie is shrinking, some leges hope they have lucked into another kind stranger: internet sales taxes.

With more and more shoppers going online rather than to the malls, some believe states are on the cusp of a windfall in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that paves the way for states to tax internet sales.

Not so fast, warn budget and legal experts. The Supreme Court’s decision in the case of South Dakota v. Wayfair merely cracked opened the door to states being able to tax online sales. It did not open the floodgates.

“The ruling does not allow all states to start taxing internet sales immediately,” says state Sen. J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans and chair of the Senate’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee. “It sends the matter back to the lower court for further review in accordance with the Wayfair decision, which means it opens the door to taxing online sales eventually, but the devil is still in the details.”

Morrell notes that the court emphasized the fact that South Dakota, along with 19 other states, has joined the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement. Louisiana has not joined the compact. “The court referenced the agreement as a basis for its ruling,” Morrell says. “That is a benchmark, and in that very important respect we are not like South Dakota even though we passed legislation to make us somewhat more like South Dakota.”

Sales tax on internet purchases in Louisiana coming soon: Details on timing, more Louisiana consumers should get another Christmas where taxes aren't collected on many internet purchases. But after the beginning of the new y…

So why hasn’t Louisiana joined the Streamlined Agreement?

In a word: politics.

Duh.

“We are one of a handful of states that do not have centralized sales tax collections,” Morrell notes. “In every version of online sales tax collections, and in the court’s ruling, it’s all based on states collecting sales taxes and making it easy for retailers to collect and pay. Every workable model has states collecting all online sales taxes and then remitting it to parishes or counties. The fact that we do not have a single point of sales tax collection makes us an aberration.”

Centralizing sales tax collection has been a cornerstone of tax and fiscal reform efforts in Louisiana for decades, but every time a bill is filed to accomplish that goal local sales tax collectors — of which there are scores in Louisiana — line up against it and kill it.

Granted, some online retailers are voluntarily collecting and remitting sales taxes, but many more are not. Moreover, it’s not yet known exactly how much revenue internet sales taxes will generate. That said, equity, fairness and good fiscal policy dictate taxing internet sales — and centralizing sales tax collections.

But, unless and until lawmakers make it Louisiana’s policy to do both, they may have to wait for another kind stranger to happen along.