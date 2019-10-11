When John Bel Edwards up-ended David Vitter and the Louisiana GOP in 2015 to win the governor’s race, most Republicans chalked it up as a one-off, a fluke. Well, here we are four years later.

I’m writing this column on Election Eve, so I can’t dissect last Saturday’s results. I can, however, discuss a few key takeaways from this election cycle. Here they are:

Washington-style politics on the rise — Louisiana is deeply red on national issues, so it makes sense for state Republicans to try to tie local races to national GOP issues and figures. It also explains why they try to tie local Democrats to Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. That won’t change anytime soon. It has worked well in congressional and U.S. Senate races, which by nature draw voters’ attention to national issues, and it has sharply divided our Legislature. Races for governor historically have turned on local issues, however. Will that change on Saturday? We’ll see.

Term limits a big factor — Twelve years ago, legislative term limits kicked in for the first time and produced a 60% turnover. This year, lawmakers’ three-term limit is having another big impact. Locally, term limits produced some hotly contested state House and Senate races across the metro area, but there’s a countervailing trend statewide. Of the 144 legislative contests on the ballot, 52 were settled more than a month ago because that many legislative candidates ran unopposed (40 in the 105-member House, 12 in the 39-member Senate).

GOP legislative gains — It’s a sure bet that Republicans, who already control the state House and Senate, will gain seats in both chambers. What’s not certain as I write this is whether they’ll have a “veto-proof” majority. That’s important because the next Legislature will draw new legislative, congressional, judicial (where required) and Public Service Commission district lines after the 2020 Census.

The Trump factor — The president is making an Election Eve appearance in Lake Charles. Was it a game-changer? I suspect not, regardless of the primary vote tally. Many wondered why Edwards didn’t answer Trump after the president tweet-stormed him. As I mentioned above, the GOP wants to “nationalize” this election; anything Edwards might have said against or about Trump would have played into the Republicans’ strategy and potentially cost Edwards among conservative whites. Plus, well, not everybody tweets.

The PAC attacks — If there’s a runoff, it won’t be because Trump swung things at the last minute. It’ll be because the millionaires behind several Super PACs pulled out all the stops in the final two weeks with some compelling attacks against Edwards — particularly those relating to his hiring of Johnny Anderson, who was forced to resign amid a sexual harassment scandal.

On the other hand, if Edwards wins outright on Saturday, the national media likely will portray it as a loss for Trump. They’ll say he couldn’t keep a Democratic incumbent below 50% in a state that gave him 58% in 2016. Truth is, if Edwards wins it all Saturday night it’ll say more about Louisiana Republicans’ failure to line up behind a single top-tier candidate than about Trump — and it will prove that our gubernatorial elections still turn on local issues, not national ones.