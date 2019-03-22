LaToya Cantrell faced a steep learning curve after she won the 2017 New Orleans mayoral election, but she’s been around long enough to know better than to shoot the messenger — particularly when her own administration is responsible for the bad news.
The bad news in question came during a City Council Public Works Committee hearing on March 19, when Sewerage & Water Board (S&WB) officials acknowledged that its customers may owe the agency as much as $134 million for unpaid bills since 2016.
For Cantrell, the timing of that news could not have been worse. She had been feverishly negotiating with the local hospitality industry for a greater share of its local sales tax revenues, hoping to inject millions into the cash-strapped S&WB. In recent weeks, she appeared on the cusp of a major victory — one that could define her first term as mayor — as local business leaders said they were close to sealing a deal that reportedly would net the S&WB most (but not quite all) of the money Cantrell sought.
All that could go south in a hurry, however, with news that the S&WB can’t collect more than $130 million in past-due bills. Trouble is news, like death, doesn’t discriminate. Especially news this big.
Like any good reporter, The New Orleans Advocate’s Jeff Adelson wasted no time posting his online story about the S&WB’s humongous uncollected receivables. He provided his readers with ample perspective on the agency’s financial woes. That’s his job.
Then his phone rang. Herroner was not pleased.
“What do you want to do, screw the city?” Cantrell asked. “Is that what you want?”
She was just getting warmed up, apparently.
“Who’s doing the work trying to get the money we need? Me,” Cantrell bellowed. “It’s for the city. And it’s just that serious. You can play games if you want, but this is not the one. It’s not it.”
For good measure, Cantrell said Adelson’s reporting “could kill the deal.”
In Adelson’s original story and a follow-up, he pointed out that the estimate of how much money may be owed to the S&WB was compiled by Councilman Joe Giarrusso III and his staff, based on past agency reports — and that S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban could not dispute the figures. “But Korban added that it would take months to figure out how much was actually owed by customers and how much was the result of billing problems or other errors,” Adelson’s reports noted.
Then, miraculously, the day after Adelson's initial report, the S&WB said delinquent bills were only about $50 million, not $134 million — though those numbers were quickly challenged.
Who’s playing games here?
Clearly the S&WB does not have a firm grip on its finances. Cantrell knew she had inherited a mess at the agency when she won the mayor’s race; she campaigned on the promise of making a turnaround at the S&WB her top priority. Now, almost a year into the job, she owns that mess.
Blaming a reporter for trying to “screw the city” by merely doing his job only makes the mess look worse. It also proves that Cantrell still has a steep learning curve — and that her mayoral honeymoon is officially over.