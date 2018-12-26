For once, Louisiana was not the craziest place, politically, in America. That’s not to say we haven’t given the nation’s capital a run for its money, as our annual recap of 2018’s Top 10 Political Stories attests. Here goes:

1. The S&WB Follies — Boil water alerts, leaky pipes, frequent street flooding and billing debacles kept the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board in the news. Hope abides in the S&WB’s new executive director, Ghassan Korban, a veteran engineer who deserves a medal for trying to turn around an agency that has been mired in controversy for years. In December, New Orleanians voted to change the City Charter to put one City Council member back on the S&WB (its board once had three council members).

+2 Sewerage & Water Board's 2019 capital budget spotlights its precarious financial status The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board recently approved a capital budget that will cover only a fraction of the construction projects it …

2. Mayor LaToya Cantrell — New Orleans’ first woman mayor promised as a candidate to make the S&WB her top priority, and events (read: crises) made that an easy promise to keep. Heronner and S&WB were fortunate that southeast Louisiana did not see a major hurricane in 2018, but she encountered a few political storms of her own by seeking money for infrastructure improvements from the state and the local hospitality industry. These will continue to be big stories in 2019. Cantrell also overcame some missteps during her long transition period and ultimately steered her first city budget through the new (and very independent) City Council.

3. The Louisiana Legislature — Partisanship and rancor are hallmarks of the Louisiana Legislature, particularly in the House. It’ll get worse in 2019, a statewide election year. The Republican-controlled Lege needed three special sessions to extend (at a reduced level) “temporary” sales taxes to maintain critical state services. On another front, House GOP leaders spiked a vote by the traditionally nonpartisan Revenue Estimating Conference to recognize additional money — because House Speaker Taylor Barras and Appropriations Chair Cameron Henry couldn’t abide the thought of teachers getting a pay raise promised by Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards. It’s no wonder House members have resigned in unprecedented numbers — 27 of them (more than 25 percent) have quit since their current terms began in January 2016. They’re not half as disgusted as voters.

4. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Race — The hotly contested special election to succeed Newell Normand as JP sheriff pitted former deputy John Fortunato, who for years was the JPSO spokesman, against interim Sheriff Joe Lopinto, who had served as a deputy years earlier before becoming a state representative. Normand tapped Lopinto to be his successor, but Fortunato’s name recognition made him the early favorite. Fortunato’s campaign tanked after he said in a televised debate just two weeks before the election that he thought parish President Mike Yenni should not resign amid his sexting scandal — and that he would support Yenni’s reelection. Lopinto won, and Fortunato’s precipitous fall showed just how toxic Yenni has become among Jefferson Parish voters.

Pull Quote New Orleans’ first woman mayor promised as a candidate to make the S&WB her top priority, and events (read: crises) made that an easy promise to keep.

5. Entergy Steps in It — The only thing that went right for Entergy New Orleans (ENO) in 2018 was a 6-1 vote in March by the City Council in favor of ENO’s proposed gas-fired electric plant in New Orleans East. Two months later, The Lens reported that scores of local actors were paid to attend council hearings in support of the plant. The “astroturfing” scandal showed just how out of touch, politically and otherwise, ENO had become. The ham-fisted move was completely unnecessary — the council had solid reasons for approving the plant. Now some council members are talking about reconsidering that vote. All this comes amidst continuing power outages, most of them caused by ENO’s failure to upgrade (as promised) its distribution system. ENO also failed to honor a pledge to incorporate 100 megawatts of renewable energy sources into its power grid. Those broken promises led to a pair of council inquiries that could cost the utility a lot more in 2019 than the $5 million fine the council levied for the astroturfing fiasco.

New Orleans City Council calls for sanctions after Entergy 'astroturfing' investigation A lengthy report — the culmination of a months-long investigation into the use of paid actors to speak in support of Entergy New Orleans’ plan…

6. Who’s Running for Governor? — After nearly two years of lobbing grenades at Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, the two leading Republican wannabe governors — U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy and state Attorney General Jeff Landry — both decided not to run against him in 2019. Despite their decisions not to take on Edwards directly, both Kennedy (aka “Senator Soundbite”) and Landry continue to snipe at JBE from the sidelines. It now appears that U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Alto (in northeast Louisiana) will run as the establishment Republican candidate. Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, also a Republican, announced he will run — and put at least $5 million of his own money into his campaign. Edwards’ bid for reelection will be a battle royal.

7. Amendment 2 Passes — Louisiana voters in November approved a constitutional amendment ending our state’s shameful practice of convicting people of major felonies (which can carry long prison terms) via non-unanimous jury verdicts. This was a true David-vs-Goliath story, as few believed at the outset that the proposed amendment stood a chance of getting the required two-thirds legislative vote. A bipartisan coalition that included conservatives and liberals, as well as business, civic and religious leaders helped make the proposed change a reality.

8. Tom Schedler Resigns, and Other Assorted Scandals — Schedler did a good job as Secretary of State but a poor job of following state and federal employment practices laws. A lawsuit alleging sexual harassment led to his resignation in May, and in December interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who had served as Schedler’s top assistant, won the special election to succeed him. Other scandals that competed for headlines: Former State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson’s extravagant self-dealing now includes misusing public helicopters; former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain, already facing a federal investigation for an alleged kickback scheme, now faces an FBI probe of alleged sexual abuse of several teenagers; and Jefferson Parish voters, already incensed over parish President Mike Yenni’s sexting scandal, now have to put up with a nasty stench emanating from a West Bank landfill.

9. Short-Term Rentals — New Orleans’ attempt to regulate STRs during Mitch Landrieu’s tenure as mayor hasn’t worked out so well, at least not in the opinion of folks whose neighborhoods have become overrun by sometimes rowdy tourists who rent entire homes via Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms. Most such homes are owned by out-of-state investors who began buying up large swaths of residential neighborhoods in the wake of the ordinance’s adoption. Now the City Council, which includes five members who were not in office when the ordinance was enacted in 2016, is considering much tighter restrictions, including a ban on “whole home” rentals unless there’s a resident owner with a homestead exemption on site. This is going to be a major fight in 2019.

10. The Jefferson School Board Elections — Jefferson business leaders, who have fought quadrennial election battles with the local teachers union, took back control of the parish school board when business-backed candidates captured seven of the board’s nine seats in the fall elections. For most of the past four years, union-backed board members set education policy in the parish’s public schools.

All of which portends an equally unpredictable 2019. Happy New Year!