In normal times, it's good news for a political incumbent when a major potential opponent announces he won't make the race. These are not normal times.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, announced Nov. 14 that he won't run against Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards. That might be the worst news Edwards has heard in quite some time. A number of the governor's supporters were relishing the idea of Landry being Edwards' primary GOP opponent.

The reason is simple: They see Landry as easier to beat than U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy.

Landry has been a frequent thorn in Edwards' side, both politically and administratively, though there's not much difference these days. He never misses a chance to issue press releases criticizing the governor's policy decisions — and in some cases he scores points among conservatives by taking Edwards to court on cultural issues such as equal rights for LGBTQ citizens.

For all his bluster, however, Landry doesn't have near the political war chest — or the ability to fill a war chest — that Kennedy has. The AG also is not nearly as smart as Kennedy, though the senator is doing his damnedest to convince everyone on the planet that he's a backwoods hick, his highfalutin Vanderbilt and Cambridge degrees notwithstanding. Landry, bless his heart, doesn't have to pretend to be thick; it pretty much comes natural to him.

Kennedy also is the only major Republican who can out-demagogue Landry when it comes to tossing red meat to the base. That's saying a lot.

Landry's announcement that he'll stay in his AG lane strongly suggests that Kennedy is running for governor — and that he may be clearing the field of establishment Republican candidates.

With Jeff Landry not running for Louisiana governor, here's how race is shaping up Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has ended speculation that he might mount a run for governor next year by announcing Wednesday that he …

So far, only Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, also a Republican, has formally announced his intention to run against Edwards. Rispone reportedly is willing to spend $5 million of his own money to launch his campaign. That's a lotta dough, but Kennedy has been running for something — actually, many things — for almost three decades. He has high name recognition and he's got a knack for getting his face (and his homespun quips) on the news.

A recent poll conducted by SurveyUSA and commissioned by Kennedy showed the senator nedy would begin his campaign — if he announces his intention to run by Dec. 1, as he has promised to do — in a strong position. The poll showed him beating Edwards in a head-to-head contest.

Then again, polls four years ago showed then-U.S. Sen. David Vitter beating the pants off everybody in the early stage of that election cycle, and we saw how that turned out.

As for Landry, the timing of his announcement serves him well. So far, no one of any consequence has surfaced as a potential opponent in the race for attorney general. He certainly doesn't appear to have alienated his GOP base, and Louisiana remains decidedly "red" in statewide elections, despite Edwards' election as governor in 2015.

Which means, if Edwards were to get re-elected, he'd likely find himself the target of AG Jeff Landry's political barbs for four more years.

In politics, you don't get to pick your opponents. They pick you - especially when you're the incumbent.