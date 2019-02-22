For once I’m happy to take back something I wrote. In analyzing the New Orleans City Council’s potential re-examination of a controversial power plant in New Orleans East, I opined in this newspaper’s January 22 edition that council members were poised to do something even dumber than Entergy New Orleans’ (ENO’s) incredibly dumb astroturfing debacle. The headline summed up my take: “Dumb and dumber: ENO and the Council?”

I take it back.

Well, not the part about ENO being dumb for paying actors to feign support for the gas-fired plant, known as the New Orleans Power Station (NOPS). I meant every word of that. But I do take back calling the council “dumber.”

On February 21, after two boisterous public hearings, the council voted 7-0 to let construction of the plant proceed — with lots of new conditions. That was a wise move. As I noted in my column of February 5, ENO’s PR stunt turned out to be a boon to council members (and ratepayers). The council used its newfound leverage to impose major sanctions against ENO and additional restrictions on NOPS. Among them:

• A $5 million fine, which ENO cannot pass on to ratepayers. The money will help fund improvements in New Orleans East and at the Sewerage and Water Board, which has its own power issues.

• ENO must bear all costs of the council’s investigation and hearings related to the astroturfing scandal. Those costs, like the $5 million fine, must be absorbed by ENO’s stockholders.

• ENO must get council approval for any costs beyond NOPS’ $210 million projected price tag.

• ENO must hire an independent environmental firm to test NOPS emissions every quarter and report all findings to the council.

• ENO must accelerate upgrades to its flagging distribution system and its investments in renewable energy sources (read: solar) and give detailed reports to the council on both fronts. (In separate actions against ENO, the council can impose additional fines if the utility fails to meet council-imposed benchmarks on these items.)

• ENO must incorporate “any commercially available technologies” into NOPS to enhance its efficiency, environmental safety and cost effectiveness as soon as they become available.

Those additional conditions greatly improve what was already a step in the right direction. NOPS will be New Orleans’ only local source of significant electrical power. Together with distribution system upgrades, the plant will reduce the risk of outages during extreme weather events and times of peak demand.

ENO clearly was the big loser in this fight, but it wasn’t the only loser. Sad to say, the Alliance for Affordable Energy, which for years played a significant role in setting local regulatory policy, vastly overplayed its hand. The group (along with others) adopted an all-or-nothing strategy of opposing the plant at all costs. It also spread grossly misleading claims that NOPS posed an imminent, and egregious, environmental danger.

In doing so, the Alliance convinced many in the city’s Vietnamese-American community that NOPS would poison their children and grandchildren. That’s simply not true, but many still believe it.

Going forward, both ENO and the Alliance have a lot of work to do to regain the council’s (and the public’s) trust.