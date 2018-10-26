City Council President Jason Williams’ announcement last week that he will run for district attorney in 2020 reminded me of how New Orleanians will sit down at any one of our city’s many great restaurants and spend an hour talking about where they’re going to eat their next great meal, even before they finish what they’ve just ordered.

It’s that way in local politics, too. We can’t get through an election season without anticipating the next one.

Williams’ early declaration of candidacy caught no one by surprise, except perhaps that he jumped ahead two years — past what will surely be a rollicking race for governor and a host of red-hot local races on the 2019 ballot.

His timing did not appear to be calculated, but more a reflection of his appetite for the fight ahead. He announcement came while he was speaking at the screening of a documentary film that is critical of incumbent DA Leon Cannizzaro (Williams is featured prominently in the film), and during a Q&A session he was asked when he might run for the office again. (He ran as a political newbie in 2008, finishing third.)

“2020,” he replied.

And that was it. Williams has been eyeing the DA’s job since before he was reelected to the City Council last year, but his sudden and unequivocal announcement still set the local political class atwitter.

Except for Cannizzaro.

The DA declined to say if he will even seek a third term at Tulane and Broad. Cannizzaro did tell The Advocate through a spokesman that "the job aspirations of others are immaterial" to his plans. The spokesman added that the DA and his staff "remain focused on doing our jobs of prosecuting criminals, enforcing our laws and advocating for the many crime victims of New Orleans."

It’s interesting that Cannizzaro chose not to say more, because many have quietly speculated that he won’t seek another term. This was a chance for him to put such talk to rest.

Although he enjoyed strong support among black and white voters alike during his previous runs for DA (and judge), Cannizzaro’s popularity took a hit in the wake of news reports about his office issuing “fake subpoenas” to witnesses — and even locking some of them up to force them to testify.

Those revelations cost Cannizzaro significant support, particularly in the African-American community. His old-school approach to prosecution, which relies extensively on enhanced penalties for repeat offenders and trying juveniles as adults for major crimes, has impacted black defendants and their families disproportionately. It also runs counter to the current political climate, which favors reduced penalties and alternatives to incarceration for non-violent offenders.

Ten years ago, Cannizzaro handily beat his white runoff opponent (attorney Ralph Capitelli, who was endorsed by Williams) thanks to the DA’s solid support in the black community. Two years from now, if he chooses to seek a third term, Cannizzaro will face a more politically seasoned version of Williams — who currently enjoys strong support among African-Americans and significant crossover appeal among whites.

But first, of course, we get to feast on next year’s race for governor, Legislature, and a long list of local offices.