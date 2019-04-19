MAYOR LATOYA CANTRELL’S HANDLING, OR RATHER HER MISHANDLING, of the traffic camera flap proves that in politics, it’s not enough to be right on a controversial issue. It’s equally important to look right as well.

In Cantrell’s case, she clearly did the right thing by reducing the margin of error that for years cut drivers some slack if they exceeded the 20-mph speed limit in school zones. Previously, drivers could go 25 or even 26 mph without getting ticketed around schoolkids.

Earlier this year, Cantrell’s administration tightened that margin, which, again, was the right thing to do if one is concerned for the safety of children.

Problem is, Herroner didn’t bother telling the public that the ticket-issuing threshold had changed. Many drivers found that out the hard way: thousands of them got ticketed for driving at speeds that they thought were within official tolerances.

Those tickets were expensive, and the bottom line (pun intended) was a windfall to city coffers. That, after Cantrell as a candidate for mayor promised to remove all traffic cameras, saying they unfairly burdened working-class drivers. She later walked back that promise, keeping the cameras in school zones. That, too, was the right thing to do, only that time she told everyone in advance.

Now it appears Cantrell has done the right thing for the wrong reason. Had she told the public beforehand that she was tightening the margin of error in school zones, many drivers no doubt would have slowed down — thereby achieving the mayor’s stated goal of increasing safety, but without swelling the city’s purse.

Cantrell swears it’s all about safety, but we have only her word on that. Turns out a study commissioned by City Hall on the subject of tighter margins in school zones concludes the obvious: they will generate more speeding tickets — and a lot more money.

Duh.

Let’s be clear: No one has the right to speed through a school zone. The posted limit is 20 mph, and drivers should obey that limit. The safety benefits of this rule are obvious. On this point, Cantrell is right to enforce the rule as strictly as the law will allow.

However, it’s equally clear that New Orleans drivers had long become accustomed to pushing their luck around traffic cameras — with City Hall’s full blessing. In fact, in areas outside of school zones, traffic cameras didn’t generate tickets unless drivers exceeded the posted limits by at least 10 mph. In the few areas where traffic cameras still police speeders outside school zones, the margins are tighter there as well.

Cantrell recently doubled down on her decision, saying in an administration-produced video that she made the change for the sake of safety. She conveniently avoided the matter of not giving the public advance notice, which, along with the revenue windfall, only reinforces the perception that it was all about the money.

Meanwhile, the City Council’s Budget Committee scheduled a meeting for 10 a.m. Monday, April 22, to seek answers from the administration as to why the public wasn’t warned in advance about the tighter enforcement.

In this dust-up, at least somebody at City Hall knows how to look right.