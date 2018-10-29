There’s great interest across the country in next week’s midterm primary elections, but here in Louisiana the attitude mostly is ho-hum. Neither U.S. Senator from our state is up for reelection, and polls show no close races in the six U.S. House races on the ballot. There are a few judicial races up for grabs, as well as races in New Orleans for clerks at Civil District Court and First City Court, and for school board seats in Jefferson Parish.

Louisianans also will be asked to give a thumbs-up or thumbs-down to six constitutional amendments, as well as a parish-by-parish proposition that would legalize fantasy sports betting, which already is legal in a vast majority of states. The closest thing to a heated race is the special election to replace former Secretary of State Tom Schedler. Interim Secretary Kyle Ardoin has eight challengers seeking to run one of the state’s most important but least exciting offices.

Our recommendations follow. Regardless of how you vote, we hope you cast a ballot. If you need motivation, consider that this likely will be a low-turnout election, meaning a few votes or even a single vote might make all the difference. Why not let it be yours?

Our endorsements in the Nov. 6 elections The Nov. 6 midterm elections are not hotly contested in Louisiana, at least not at the federal level. However, the ballot contains a number of…