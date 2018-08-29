Today marks the 13th anniversary of the landfall of Hurricane Katrina and the failure of the federal levees. The storm and its after-effects inundated much of the city and killed more than 1,800 people. Unlike most other “Katrina-versaries,” this one passed with a few signs of respect and solemn reflection but no citywide activities or large-scale mourning. Mayor LaToya Cantrell laid a wreath at the Hurricane Katrina Memorial, as other mayors have done, but by and large New Orleanians were left to remember as they chose. This was a good thing.

Anyone who lived in south Louisiana during those horrifying days needs no reminder of the storm. Anyone who had evacuated, not knowing the fates of their friends and neighbors, remembers how that felt. And anyone who sat in a relative’s living room or a motel room far away from home, watching the disastrous response by city, state and national officials, well remembers the feelings of helplessness, despair and fury that descended on us during the days, weeks and months after Katrina.

An epochal, life-changing event like Katrina and its aftermath is akin to losing a loved one. There’s no need for formal, somber reminders — those feelings never go away. Over time, they become more manageable (if we’re lucky). We don’t forget them; we simply, slowly make a place for them in our hearts. One day we discover we haven’t thought about them in a while; gradually we may go weeks or even months without them coming to mind.

What we never do, however, is forget.

Perhaps the most welcome commemoration came at the hand of Mother Nature and not city officials: No storms entered the Gulf of Mexico during the traditional height of hurricane season. The fact is that New Orleans, for all its strides and lessons learned in the last 13 years, is still woefully unprepared for even a “minor” hurricane or tropical storm.

As we learn more about the seemingly endless dysfunction at the Sewerage & Water Board, we eye the skies nervously when even an inch or two of rain threatens the city. We park our cars on the neutral grounds during downpours where we used to leave them on the streets. And we come to grips with the notion that we may one day have to evacuate during a storm for which we would have hunkered down years ago.

Much of the rest of the country has awakened to the fact that what happened to our beloved low-lying city can happen to them as well. Hurricane Sandy in 2012 caused catastrophic damage to parts of New York and New Jersey, areas of the country that never expected such devastation from a late October storm. Last year, Hurricane Maria wrecked 100 percent of the electrical grid of Puerto Rico, and the federal government still struggles to get help to the island — a disaster all too familiar to New Orleanians. And last week, Hurricane Lane brought record rainfall to the big island of Hawaii.

We’ll never forget Hurricane Katrina. The question is: Will the rest of America remember — and heed the lessons for which we paid?