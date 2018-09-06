New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has enough on her plate with ongoing Sewerage and Water Board issues, the height of hurricane season, crime, police manpower shortages, street repairs and a deadline looming to submit her first budget to the City Council. She doesn't need to pile another challenge on top of what already is a daunting heap of problems to be solved. For those and other reasons, the mayor should back off her campaign promise to eliminate traffic cameras in New Orleans.
The promise, made when Cantrell formally announced her candidacy for mayor in July 2017, was a bad idea from the get-go. It came off as a hastily conceived notion designed to grab cheap political headlines at the start of a campaign, not to kick off a series of carefully crafted, long-term policy initiatives. In fact, within 24 hours of promising to suspend the use of all traffic cameras, Cantrell walked back her pledge — saying she would take down only those set up during the preceding year — then reversed herself yet again to affirm her original promise to take down all the cameras.
"We don't know if traffic cameras are making our streets safer," Cantrell said in her announcement speech.
Actually, we do know. A study of New Orleans' traffic cameras and traffic safety — completed the same month as Cantrell's announcement speech — showed that most intersections with cameras had significantly fewer accidents over a 10-year span than intersections without cameras. The results of the study were reported by The Lens on Aug. 25, 2017. Citing the study, the online news site noted that "59 camera sites had 21 percent fewer crashes than would have been expected without them."
In addition to making our streets safer to navigate, the cameras have a significant fiscal impact. They generate approximately $25 million a year for vital city services.
Now that budget season is approaching and the reality of possibly having to make up that $25 million looms large, Cantrell once again appears to be hedging her campaign promise. She's now floating the idea of keeping cameras in school zones only and using them only when lower speed limits are enforced. Bad idea. The move would cost the city millions of dollars needed for critical services and would make city streets less safe.
The prudent course for Cantrell is obvious: Keep the cameras and use the revenues they produce to fund public safety initiatives. Strangely, the mayor seems reluctant to make that call. At an Aug. 31 City Council committee hearing, Cantrell's chief financial officer, Norman White, told council members the administration was still studying the matter and crunching the numbers.
There's nothing to crunch here. The notion of cutting $25 million out of the city budget may appeal to some, but even if that much could be sensibly trimmed (which we doubt), there's no justification for letting traffic scofflaws be the only ones to benefit financially from the cuts. Far better to make bad drivers continue paying for their reckless habits — and use that money to make New Orleans' streets safer for everyone else.