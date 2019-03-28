We can’t find another way to say it, so we’re just gonna say it: U.S. Rep. Steve King is a jackass — and that’s the polite version of the word we’d like to use.

The Iowa Republican has made a career of promoting nativism, racism, neo-Nazis and xenophobia. Most recently, he was stripped off House committee assignments by his fellow Republicans after telling The New York Times, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

Of particular interest to Louisianans, he was widely slammed in 2009 after he said the following to the Washington D.C. publication The Hill: “Probably the singular vote that stands out that went against the grain, and it turns out to be the best vote that I cast, was my ‘no’ vote to the $51.5 billion to [Hurricane] Katrina. That probably was my best vote.”

See what we mean?

Rep. Steve Scalise: Iowa congressman's Katrina remarks 'absurd and offensive' Louisiana leaders have roundly condemned comments that an Iowa congressman made this week portraying Hurricane Katrina victims in New Orleans …

The Katrina relief bill provided aid to more than 1 million people affected by the hurricane and the federal levee failures that followed. Fewer than a dozen representatives opposed it, while senators passed it unanimously. Three years later, during a debate over similar federal funding after Superstorm Sandy, King again invoked Katrina, saying, “I want to get them the resources that are necessary to lift them out of this water and the sand and the ashes and the death. ... But not one big shot to just open up the checkbook, because they (Katrina victims) spent it on Gucci bags and massage parlors and everything you can think of.”

Those of us who lived through Katrina remember spending money on garbage bags, not Gucci bags. We’re sure the people of Iowa, who recently endured horrific floods, have done likewise — though some people inevitably will try to game the system.

Much of Iowa’s flooding followed a dozen levee failures along the Missouri River, leading Gov. Kim Reynolds to say that parts of western Iowa “looked like an ocean.” President Donald Trump rightly issued a major disaster declaration for 56 of Iowa’s deluged counties, making residents eligible for FEMA’s individual assistance program. We in Louisiana know that program well after Katrina, Rita, Isaac and other disasters. We empathize with all who suffer great loss. King clearly does not. Fourteen years after Katrina, he used his own state’s tragedy to gratuitously bash New Orleans — again.

Flood insurance changes likely to impact Louisiana, but there's hope this update is positive The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced a major plan to overhaul how risk is assessed in the National Flood Insurance Program, w…

"Here's what FEMA tells me,” he told a group of Iowans at a town hall March 21. “We go to a place like New Orleans, and everybody's looking around saying, 'Who's going to help me? Who's going to help me?’ We go to a place like Iowa … and say, 'John, you got water in your basement, we can write you a check, we can help you.' And John will say, 'Well, wait a minute, let me get my boots. It's Joe that needs help. Let's go down to his place and help him.”

Every disaster is unique. It’s useless — and baseless — to compare them. What strikes us most is not what King said, but what he did not say in that Iowa town hall: that he was going to hold up resources to his constituents, as he attempted to do to the victims of Katrina and Sandy, all in the name of reducing waste.

Iowans deserve all the help they can get, quickly and compassionately. They don’t deserve to be represented by a jackass like Steve King.