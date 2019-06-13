The 2010 BP oil disaster may have faded from many Americans’ memories, but for those of us in south Louisiana it’s still recent history. The explosion on the Deepwater Horizon killed 11 offshore workers and spewed almost 5 million barrels of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico for 87 days in what remains the worst oil disaster in American history.
BP agreed to put up $20 billion to pay claims, and studies by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management confirmed that the cost to local businesses, governments, individuals and industries ran into the billions. In 2018, thousands of workers who helped clean up the disaster said they had suffered from cancers and chronic illnesses since being exposed to the oil and chemicals used to clean it up.
In response to the disaster, President Barack Obama’s administration tightened regulations for offshore drilling after a bipartisan study concluded that the Deepwater Horizon explosion was entirely avoidable. “The most significant failure ... and the clear root cause of the blowout — was a failure of industry management,” the study’s authors said. In July 2016, the administration issued new safety regulations that have chafed the oil industry. In February, Politico reported that the Department of the Interior, under President Donald Trump, had quietly handed out 1,700 waivers “to sidestep tighter rules for blowout preventers — the device that failed to seal off BP's well after it erupted in 2010.”
In March, the Trump administration announced that many of the 2016 safety regulations would be rolled back — permanently. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt — a former oil and gas lobbyist whose clients included Halliburton Energy Services and the U.S. Oil & Gas Association — insisted that the changes would improve Gulf oil and gas exploration without affecting safety.
This was echoed by one of Louisiana’s biggest apologists for the oil and gas industry, former Lt. Gov. Scott Angelle, who now serves as head of the Interior Department’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Angelle loudly advocated reopening the Gulf to offshore drilling soon after the BP oil disaster and the ensuing moratorium, and many in the oil industry backed him for governor in 2015. He claims that rescinding the Obama-era safety regulations will not compromise safety, adding the move seeks “to rid and eliminate only burdensome regulations while ensuring safe and environmentally friendly development.” Many disagree.
That’s why 10 environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, Defenders of Wildlife and Earthjustice, filed a federal lawsuit June 11 challenging the rollbacks. “Rolling back safety standards while trying to aggressively expand offshore drilling just boggles the mind,” Kristen Monsell, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. “We’re asking the court to step in to protect workers, wildlife, coastal communities and our climate.” The lawsuit notes that in the last decade an average of five people died each year offshore — except in 2017, when the safety rules were in effect.
There can be no compromises when it comes to protecting workers and the environment. The rollbacks are a mistake, and we’ve already seen how costly — in dollars and in human lives — offshore mistakes can be.