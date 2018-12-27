As the year comes to a close and another year dawns, it's our annual custom to make a list of New Year's resolutions we'd like to see. Here's this year's edition — along with our wishes for a very Happy New Year to all.

• I, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, resolve to devote as much energy and attention as needed to help solve the many problems of the Sewerage & Water Board, which I promised to do as a candidate for mayor.

• I, New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison, resolve to continue leading NOPD's efforts to reduce the number of killings and assaults in the city after doing a good job in 2018.

• We, the New Orleans City Council, resolve to continue operating with united purpose in 2019 — and to continue being a progressive legislative body in a very red state.

• We, Entergy New Orleans, resolve to upgrade our distribution system in all parts of the city in order to reduce the frequency and duration of power outages — and to develop 100 megawatts of renewable energy, as promised years ago.

• I, Gov. John Bel Edwards, resolve to continue fighting for Medicaid, teacher pay raises and other priorities to improve the lives of Louisianans.

• We, the Louisiana Legislature, resolve to end (or at least reduce) the level of partisanship and have no special sessions whatsoever in 2019.

• I, state Attorney General Jeff Landry, resolve not to grandstand, take cheap political shots or attempt to impose my views on social issues on the people of Louisiana by abusing my authority. (This was our New Year's resolution for Landry in 2016, 2017 and 2018. He did just the opposite. Hope springs eternal.)

• We, John Bel Edwards, Eddie Rispone and Ralph Abraham, resolve to delay the onset of the 2019 gubernatorial campaign as long as possible — at least until after Mardi Gras. Easter would be even better.

• We, U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Neely Kennedy, resolve to stop being invertebrates when it comes to President Donald Trump and his ill-considered policies on immigration, health care, tariffs and, well, just about everything.

• We, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, resolve to celebrate our 50th anniversary with a lineup that shows why New Orleans' music is the best in the world.

• We, the New Orleans Pelicans, resolve to build a team around our greatest natural resource, Anthony Davis, before he gets designs on playing elsewhere.

• We, the people of New Orleans, resolve to preserve our local traditions by actively supporting local restaurants, small businesses, musicians and the local arts scene before any more of it "ain't dere no more." As chef Poppy Tooker often says, "You've got to eat it to save it."

• We, the staff of Gambit, resolve to continue bringing you local reporting, in print and online, with our mix of news, politics, food, music and fun — and we hope you continue to support us by reading, advertising and letting us know what you like and what you don't.

And lest we forget:

• We, the New Orleans Saints, resolve to triumph in the playoffs and in Atlanta next month … because two rings are better than one.

A very happy 2019 to all.