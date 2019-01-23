Sports, at its best, provides an escape from everyday life. For a few hours, fans can forget their personal worries about work and family, about the staggering dysfunction among our political leaders, and about all the things that divide us — money, race, class — and come together for a bit of solidarity and joy before going back to their lives. One team wins; one team loses. Unlike so many things in life, a game has a definite result — and closure.
Not last Sunday’s NFC Championship game that pitted the New Orleans Saints against the Los Angeles Rams. We’ll never have closure from that one.
January 20, 2019 will go down in New Orleans Saints history, just as surely as Feb. 7, 2010, when the Black and Gold won the Lombardi Trophy. Just as surely as Sept. 25, 2006, when a hurricane-weary city fixed its eyes on the reopening of the Superdome and saw Steve Gleason block that kick against the Atlanta Falcons.
Some critics have said the Saints made errors during the last quarter, that there was no guarantee our team would have won had the Rams defender’s painfully obvious pass interference and head butt drawn a referee’s flag (or better yet, several refs’ flags). But that’s the very point: we’ll never know. Nor will the Rams. Had the Rams won fair and square, it would have been an incredible comeback victory. Instead, Los Angeles goes to the Super Bowl with a giant asterisk behind their NFC championship — and, if the Rams win the big game, there aren’t enough asterisks in the world to qualify their title.
Others have called Saints fans sore losers. We reject that categorically. First of all, consider what didn't happen after the game. No one rioted, no one committed vandalism. Instead, Who Dats just filed out, stunned and trying to process what they’d just witnessed — as did coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees, neither of whom could disguise his shock at an after-game press conference. They nonetheless showed restraint in their comments.
On a team of class acts, few are classier than tight end Benjamin Watson and punter Thomas Morstead. Watson issued a statement saying, “Thoughts of what could have been will haunt us for some time. Indeed we had our chances to seize victory but as with any injustice, in life or on the field, systems must be corrected, remedies provided and affected individuals must not let the past inhibit their zeal for the future.”
Morstead said, “Obviously the result is not what we all hoped for but that isn’t the focus here. I just wanted to say Thank You to the city of New Orleans and to Saints fans everywhere. The love and support shown year after year is second to none.”
Those aren’t the words of sore losers. Nor is fan enthusiasm for a parade honoring the team a “participation trophy,” as some have suggested.
Rather, those reactions prove how little our critics know us. We have parades when we’re happy; we have parades when we grieve. We have parades just because we feel like it, when we feel the need to gather with our friends and neighbors. The Saints have made it clear the team is looking to the future, so any civic celebration will have to be put together by the people in whatever form they choose.
Meanwhile, the National Football League’s (NFL’s) silence on the “no-call” abomination is stunning, and must be addressed.
The same day the refs blew the call against the Rams, someone seemed to have directed a green laser pointer into the face of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship game. The NFL immediately launched an investigation, as it should.
After the blown call in New Orleans? Radio silence from the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL senior vice president of officiating Alberto Riveron called Coach Payton immediately after the game to admit the refs “blew the call.” Even Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who committed the blatant infractions, knew he had done the wrong thing, telling The Washington Post, “Oh, hell yeah, that was PI [pass interference]. I just know I got there before the ball got there. And I whacked his ass.”
In stark contrast to his silence since the no-call, Goodell wasted no time reacting — overreacting, in our view — to the Saints’ “bountygate” scandal in 2012. He suspended Payton for a year and delivered high-minded lectures about the sanctity of the game, lectures that ring hollow today.
Simply put, Goodell is a coward — and a biased one at that. He owes Saints owner Gayle Benson, the Saints and the city of New Orleans an apology and a swift plan of action to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.
More important, if Goodell can’t muster the courage to do his job in the face of evidence as clear as this, he should step down — or the owners should fire him.
Here at home, the loss isn’t just emotional. It’s financial.
Greater New Orleans Inc. President Michael Hecht provided Gambit with 10 years of general fund sales tax figures, which showed that sales tax revenue in 2010 — when the Saints were in the Super Bowl — increased more than 10 percent compared to an average year’s growth of 5 percent. Using those metrics, Hecht figures, had the Saints advanced to the 2019 Super Bowl, New Orleans would have collected more than $11 million in additional sales tax. That doesn’t count hotel/motel taxes and increased state sales and income taxes.
All that said, New Orleans is moving on. We’ll absorb the emotional and economic impact of this travesty — and we’ll do it in any way we choose. Above all, we’ll be back next season.
Yes we’ll move on. But we’ll never forget.