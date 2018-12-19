In Greek mythology, King Sisyphus of Ephyra was punished by the gods with a frustrating and impossible task for all eternity: push a large boulder up a hill, only to have it roll down to the bottom again when it reached the top. Sisyphus' labors have become a metaphor for any difficult endeavor which must be repeated almost as soon as it's completed.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards must feel a bit like old Sisyphus as the year comes to a close. Since he expanded Medicaid eligibility shortly after his election in 2016, more than 481,000 working Louisianans now have health insurance in a state with some of the worst health outcomes in America. Yet, he is constantly beset by partisan political challenges that threaten to derail this important policy change.

One of the governor's chief adversaries has been Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, who, along with more than a dozen other state attorneys general joined a lawsuit, Texas et al. v. United States et al, arguing that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was illegal due to its individual mandate. In early December, a Texas federal judge agreed, throwing out not just the mandate but declaring the entire ACA unconstitutional.

The ruling — which seems likely to end up in the U.S. Supreme Court — does not immediately threaten Louisianans with health insurance under the ACA. If the ruling holds up on appeal, however, all of the ACA would be scrapped, including two provisions that are popular among Democrats as well as Republicans: a requirement that insurers cover pre-existing conditions, and the ability of parents and guardians to keep dependents on their health care plans to age 26.

"Being diagnosed with breast cancer or diabetes should not automatically mean that you are denied coverage to protect an insurance company's profits," Edwards said in a statement. He called the lawsuit "short-sighted." We agree.

Landry is nakedly ambitious, and his hypocrisy on this issue is equally apparent. Although he aims to derail the ACA, he says he will work with state lawmakers to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions. He can't have it both ways. By joining the Texas lawsuit, Landry helped jeopardize ACA coverage for nearly a half-million Louisianans — and scrap coverage for anyone with pre-existing conditions. Now he's promising to help undo the most egregious consequence of his blatantly partisan litigation.

In a state notorious for political grandstanders, Landry stands out as a demagogue's demagogue. Even though he and Edwards both support changing state law to protect pre-existing conditions, he can't resist taking partisan pot-shots at the governor. In a classic display of hypocrisy — and projection — he said in a statement after the Texas ruling that Edwards is "more interested in playing politics than solving problems. We can truly lower costs, improve health care access and cover pre-existing conditions if people set aside politics and work together." That's rich.

Meanwhile, it's left to Edwards to do the actual work — because unlike Landry, the governor actually plays a role in getting legislation passed and signed into law.

Good luck, Governor Sisyphus — and let's hope Landry doesn't push the boulder back down the hill … again.