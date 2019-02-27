The 2019 session of the Louisiana Legislature will convene in just over a month, and already Republican legislators and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards are locking horns over the governor’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. This being an odd-numbered year, the annual session is limited to fiscal matters — except that individual legislators can file up to five non-fiscal bills.

That doesn’t mean politics won’t overshadow all discussions of state finances this year. Already, House Republicans use every discussion of every substantive issue as an excuse to take potshots at Edwards as he gears up for re-election. Edwards’ proposed budget is a case in point.

House Republican leadership again blocks effort to improve state budget outlook for coming year Louisiana leaders remain at an impasse over how much money the state can spend in the coming year, after a House Republican leader – for the f…

Edwards and Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne have proposed the largest budget in Louisiana history. That alone is enough to make hyper-partisan GOP lawmakers howl. While Edwards’ proposed budget, including federal spending, totals roughly $31 billion, the level of proposed state spending (Louisiana taxpayers’ portion) is $9.74 billion — up slightly from this fiscal year’s $9.62 billion. The $120-million hike in state spending represents an increase of less than 1.25 percent over the current year.

That small increase is based on projected revenue after July 1. Independent economists have consistently estimated modest revenue growth that would meet the Edwards administration’s numbers, but Republican House Speaker Taylor Barras has consistently blocked the Revenue Estimating Conference (REC) from recognizing that additional revenue. He says he wants to wait longer to ensure projections meet up with reality, but from day one no one outside the ranks of House Republicans believes that. His refusal to follow the lead of independent economists smacks of partisan politics, not fiscal responsibility.

The REC was enshrined in the state constitution to provide an independent source of annual revenue projections. All four of its members must agree on the numbers to certify projections. The other three REC members — Dardenne, Senate President John Alario and LSU economist Jim Richardson — all agree on the accuracy of the higher estimates, but Barras’ continuing objection means Edwards cannot officially use the higher estimate that independent economists say is justified.

Pull Quote Already, House Republicans use every discussion of every substantive issue as an excuse to take potshots at Edwards as he gears up for re-election.

We remember how last year’s budget stalemate dragged lawmakers into three special sessions to do the work they could have (and should have) done in one. At issue this year, among other glaring state needs, are pay raises for Louisiana teachers and support staff.

Critics of Barras and House Republicans say the stonewalling reflects the Louisiana GOP’s desire to prevent Edwards from touting economic growth — and teacher pay raises — as the election season kicks off. At a minimum, Barras’ refusal to respect the professional opinion of independent economists smacks of partisanship, not caution.

Let’s not forget that Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal and Republican lawmakers gave Louisiana eight years of unprecedented cuts to higher education and public hospitals — and left a $2 billion “structural deficit” in their wake. Louisiana cannot afford to return to that kind of fiscal Darwinism and hidebound recklessness, especially now that the state shows signs of real recovery.