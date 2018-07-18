“Attempting to undermine America’s constitution is far more than just a quotidian covert operation. It is in fact a casus belli, a true act of war, and one Washington will never tolerate.”
That was John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s handpicked national security adviser, writing in The Daily Telegraph last July. Trump had just met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in his presidency, and Bolton warned, “Whether regarding election interference, nuclear proliferation, arms control or the Middle East: negotiate with today’s Russia at your peril.”
Bolton’s warning was prescient. A year later, Trump’s obeisance to Putin at the Helsinki Summit was so abject, so stunning, that even some of his stalwart GOP defenders had to speak up. So did former and current intelligence chiefs, who were appalled that Trump sided with a foreign adversary rather than U.S. intelligence agencies when it came to Russian “meddling” in the 2016 election — and “meddling” is far too mild a word for hacking into and attempting to compromise a presidential election.
“My people came to me — [Director of National Intelligence] Dan Coats came to me and some others — they say they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.” Those were Trump’s words as he stood by the Russian dictator’s side. A day later he tried, unsuccessfully, to walk it back by saying he misspoke — that he meant to say “wouldn’t” rather than “would.” It was a lame attempt to deflect, particularly in light of other obsequious comments by Trump during the same news conference.
While many elected Republicans decried the president’s Helsinki statements, most of Louisiana’s GOP delegation in Washington was as deferential to Trump as he was to Putin. The sole exceptions were Rep. Garret Graves, who ridiculed Putin’s credibility and urged Trump to clarify the U.S.-Russia relationship, and Rep. Mike Johnson, who called out Putin (but not Trump).
Sen. Bill Cassidy told The Advocate he hadn’t seen the Trump-Putin press conference or even read much about it — a laughable dodge. A Cassidy aide later forwarded reporters several tweets on Cassidy’s official account, which slammed former President Barack Obama’s approach to Russia and added, “President Trump should not make the same mistake.” Too late.
Meanwhile, Sen. John Kennedy, who’s always ready with a folksy quip, had no comment in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s Helsinki debacle. What made Senator Soundbite so suddenly silent? Perhaps because Kennedy was one of eight GOP Senators who spent the Fourth of July in Moscow, where he meekly referenced “our friends in Russia.”
Rep. Ralph Abraham insisted, without evidence, that nothing Russia did “affected the outcome of the last presidential race,” and called Trump “an expert negotiator who keeps his cards close.” The most outrageous statement came from Rep. Clay Higgins, who said, “It’s time to move on. ... I’m confident that President Trump has America’s best interest at heart. ... He’s a patriot of the highest order and he always puts America first.”
No, he doesn’t, and fawning over a president who puts Putin first is no way to Make America Great Again.