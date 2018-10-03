Irvin Mayfield’s trial on 23 felony counts of money laundering and federal conspiracy during his tenure as artistic director of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra (NOJO) has been pushed back to April 29, 2019, giving the famed trumpeter time to build a robust defense. Given a recent audit report by Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera, Mayfield will need every minute of it.

+3 Audit: Irvin Mayfield's New Orleans Jazz Orchestra overspent, diverted donations A new legislative audit of the troubled New Orleans Jazz Orchestra says that the nonprofit's embattled founder, Irvin Mayfield, and his busine…

Mayfield and his former business partner Ronald Markham, who was president and CEO of NOJO, have been charged with misspending much of the $1.59 million that NOJO received when Mayfield headed the New Orleans Public Library Foundation. Moreover, NOJO was given money from the State of Louisiana to construct the New Orleans Jazz Market, which the auditor found was commingled with other monies. The report is extensive — and damning.

For example, the report found that NOJO had no written travel policies, yet performance contracts often had riders specifying Mayfield stay in suites in “a five-star hotel (Ritz-Carlton or equivalent)” and be provided with the use of a chauffeured limousine. Those requirements extended to times when NOJO foot the bill. According to the auditor’s report:

“Mr. Mayfield spent seven nights at the New York Ritz-Carlton and incurred $28,023 in lodging and other expenses from October 3-10, 2012,” the report concluded. “NOJO could not provide a performance contract or other documentation to support these expenses, which included a daily room package for $2,696.39 per night ($18,874.73 for seven nights) and $9,149 of incidental expenses. The incidental expenses included $3,594 for ground transportation; $3,080 for restaurant and room service charges; $809 for spa services; $530 for laundry services; $447 for long distance charges; and $689 for other miscellaneous incidentals.”

On many of Mayfield’s trips, he stayed at Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons hotels, while other employees had to make do at more modest lodgings such as Hampton Inns and Doubletree Hotels.

Mayfield also may have run afoul of state law when NOJO accepted a $1.2 million grant from the City of New Orleans to create a musical sculpture garden in Armstrong Park. According to the auditor, “NOJO appears to have used at least $302,163 of the grant funds to pay operating expenses” — specifically, using grant funds to make the orchestra’s payroll. A similar scenario was painted when it came to $1.1 million in state capital outlay funds awarded to NOJO for construction of the New Orleans Jazz Market. The report says only $225,000 of the $1.1 million actually went toward construction. “NOJO’s improper use of capital outlay funds may have violated the Louisiana Constitution and state law,” the auditor concluded.

Like all other defendants, Mayfield and Markham are entitled to a legal presumption of innocence, and we make no judgments here as to their alleged criminality. The audit report shows a clear pattern, however, of wasting state and city money — taxpayer money.

Equally shameful is the waste of Markham and Mayfield’s talent, which is considerable, along with their reputations as performers and cultural ambassadors for the city and state.