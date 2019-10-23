Las Vegas is accustomed to imploding its structures. New Orleans is not — particularly when the implosion is on the edge of the French Quarter and overlooking one of the city’s busiest intersections.

Given the logistical challenges of taking down the two unstable cranes at the site of the Hard Rock Hotel construction at Canal and North Rampart streets, last Sunday’s demolition — which ended with one crane dangling partially over Canal and a piece of the other speared into Rampart — has to be judged a success.

We were told the goal was to have the cranes collapse into themselves like an umbrella being folded. That would have been a neat trick, but the most important outcome was bringing down the increasingly unsteady cranes before they could fall and damage more buildings, including the Saenger Theatre. By that measure: mission accomplished. Kudos to the New Orleans Fire Department, led by Supt. Tim McConnell, and to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which has kept the focus on the loss of three lives and the importance of recovering two bodies that remain in the rubble.

What happens next for the hotel project is uncertain. Hard Rock International chairman Jim Allen has made it clear the company is moving forward with plans for a hotel on the site, whether it’s through saving what can be saved there or beginning anew. Cantrell is firm: She wants the remaining structure demolished. She’s right; not only is the workmanship in question, but a thorough review of the site itself also needs to be done at ground level — and below ground.

Who pays for it remains an open question, but it shouldn’t be the taxpayers of New Orleans. Cantrell has said the city is ponying up $400,000 per day since the disaster happened, and that money needs to be repaid quickly.

We also commend the city for emphasizing the ongoing damage to the pocketbooks of people who live and work in the area near the site. Dozens of people have had to move out of their homes. Workers at local businesses, restaurants and bars saw their livelihoods evaporate as establishments were forced to close. Now that many have reopened, people may be staying away from the area for fear of traffic jams.

To that end, the city has published a map showing all the open businesses near the evacuation zone and is urging people to patronize them. District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, whose office worked hard to organize businesses to volunteer with first responders on the scene, is encouraging by example, tweeting out a photo of her family eating at Palm & Pine, a Rampart Street restaurant. We recommend our readers follow her lead.

If your livelihood has been adversely affected by the disaster, the city urges you to contact the Louisiana Workforce Commission to see if you’re eligible for unemployment compensation. The first step in that process is to file a claim at www.laworks.net or to call JOB1 at (504) 658-4500.

It’s going to be a long slog going forward, but the city response to the Hard Rock disaster in its early stages has to be commended.