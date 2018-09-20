After six months of research, the New Orleans City Planning Commission (CPC) staff released its study on short-term rentals (STRs) last week. The study's findings and recommendations back up what STR opponents have said since the former City Council passed its much-criticized STR ordinances in 2016.
While the former council and the STR industry hailed the ordinances as a national model, the study concluded the ordinances were far too lax. For example, the previous council rejected the idea that an STR license should be tied to a homestead exemption (ensuring local, on-site operators). Airbnb, a major STR online platform, presented as a major concession the basic business practice of sharing the names and addresses of STR owners with city regulators. And the 90-day annual cap on "temporary" (read: absentee-owned) STRs has been virtually unenforceable.
The report calls the current regulations "relatively lenient" and recommends reining in STRs in residential neighborhoods, where pushback against STRs has been most intense. Many residents complain that they're living amid de facto hotels and party pads. The report also suggests requiring landlords to live on the premises and, when an STR is in a commercial building, limiting STRs to 25 percent of a building's available units.
HomeAway, one of the biggest STR operators, immediately criticized the CPC report, saying, "This plan will only harm New Orleanians who have played by the rules and invested in their community." HomeAway called the recommendations "restrictive and onerous."
We call them reasonable and fair.
While the STR industry has positioned itself as a way for locals to earn extra money by renting out a bedroom or half a double on a short-term basis, that's not the way things have worked out. Two out-of-town STR companies, Sonder and Stay Alfred, had more than 100 properties each in New Orleans earlier this year. A story by The Lens and the Huffington Post found that STRs comprise one in 10 residential units in Faubourg Marigny.
The CPC staff's report is long and complex, and there are points in it that warrant debate — such as the proposed removal of the STR ban in the French Quarter. That restriction predictably raised calls from other neighborhoods for their own bans. While some French Quarter groups rightly say that allowing STRs in the Vieux Carre will make the Quarter's residential sections even more populated by tourists, it's also true that the ban has pushed STRs into the adjacent neighborhoods of Treme and Faubourg Marigny. The Council should consider cutting back on STRs in general first, then seeing if there's a justification for them in the Quarter, which already has many hotels.
Another point of controversy is a proposed permit to allow residents to rent out their homes for 14 days — presumably during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Mardi Gras and other times hotels are filled. It's not clear how this would be enforced, and this proposal could exacerbate some of the problems the study acknowledges already exist.
The commission will consider the staff's recommendations at its Sept. 25 meeting, then forward its own recommendation to the City Council. Let's hope City Hall gets it right this time.