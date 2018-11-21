Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented her first municipal budget to the New Orleans City Council Nov. 1 — as required by the City Charter — and the council has spent much of the past month hashing it over.
Among the mayor's proposals are raises for city workers, new municipal offices for families and an expected drop in revenue due to scaling back the city traffic cameras (which Cantrell promised to eliminate entirely during her campaign). The City Council began reviewing her proposed budget on Nov. 9; council members face a Dec. 1 deadline for adopting the 2019 budget.
Every New Orleans mayor has put his or her stamp on the budget process. Cantrell held numerous Facebook Live and teleconference "budget listening sessions" in which she and city officials interacted with the public — a 21st century approach. In contrast, however, the city is still hobbled with a distinctly antiquated budget introduction deadline.
The City Charter in the 1950s established Nov. 1 as the date when a mayor must submit a proposed budget for the following calendar year. That deadline no doubt suited New Orleans' needs at the time. Since then, however, the city and its needs have become much more complex — particularly in the post-Hurricane Katrina landscape and the city's subsequent recovery.
Cantrell's predecessor, Mitch Landrieu, recognized that reality and began submitting his proposed budgets by Oct. 15. That gave council members at least two additional weeks to dive into budgetary details. Until 2017, Landrieu's approach included "Budgeting for Outcomes" — in-person meetings in every council district, during which he and other city officials answered questions from constituents. Landrieu moved to telephone town halls in his last year in office, to the dismay of the Committee for a Better New Orleans, a nonprofit governmental affairs group that advocates a more transparent budgeting process.
On the flip side, Landrieu submitted his 2018 budget to the City Council by the end of July, saying he wanted to smooth the way for the next mayor and council. That, too, was a step in the right direction, particularly during an election year.
In early September, all seven council members signed a letter to Cantrell requesting a timeline and some specifics regarding the 2019 budget. District D Councilman Jared Brossett asked the administration to submit a budget by mid-October — a reasonable request, given that Cantrell's proposed 2019 budget is more than 5 percent higher than the 2018 budget, with a total operating figure of just under $700 million.
When finally submitted — on Nov. 1, not mid-October — Cantrell's budget was in reasonably good shape, but it's worth giving council members and other stakeholders more than a few weeks (around the Thanksgiving holiday, no less) to shake it out and make final decisions. Having spent five years on the council before becoming mayor, Cantrell certainly should understand and appreciate that.
After the council adopts the 2019 budget, it should revisit the charter-imposed deadlines to allow for a longer budget review process — by the council as well as by citizens. A deadline of Oct. 1 for submitting a budget seems not only reasonable, but also preferable for all concerned.