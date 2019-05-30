The entire Mississippi Valley, including tributaries to the great river, is flooding or in imminent danger of flooding. The past 12 months were America’s third-wettest since 1895, when record-keeping began. The Mississippi Delta is in its fourth month of flood stage; Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant compares it to the Great Flood of 1927, the worst in our nation’s history.

In Louisiana, for the first time ever, the Bonnet Carre Spillway has opened twice this year to relieve pressure on levees — and that’s still not enough, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Morganza Spillway now will be opened June 6, for only the third time in its history, sending billions of cubic feet of water sluicing into the Atchafalaya Basin.

The Bonnet Carre first opened in the 1930s and has opened 14 times since. Those who scoff at climate change should consider this: Eight of those openings have occurred in the last 10 years.

And hurricane season began June 1.

Water has always been both a source of economic life as well as an existential threat to Louisiana, whether it comes down the river or up from the Gulf of Mexico. Lately, it has loomed more as a threat. That’s why it’s inexplicable that Congress has extended the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which has helped millions all across America recover from devastating floods, for only two weeks on May 30 — one day before it was set to expire. That’s a pathetic testament to partisan gridlock.

The sad (and infuriating) irony of Congress’ failure to extend the nation’s flood insurance program for more than two weeks is the fact that it’s a genuinely bipartisan — and bi-coastal — issue. Flooding affects all parts of our nation, from California to the Ohio and Allegheny valleys, from the upper Midwest to the Deep South.

Both the U.S. House and Senate, as well as the White House, had indicated support for extending the NFIP, but two representatives — both Republicans — objected several weeks ago to what should have been a simple extension as Congress went into recess over the Memorial Day holiday. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky blocked the NFIP extension as part of an overall objection to a $19 billion recovery relief package, while Rep. Chip Roy, an acolyte of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, demanded a recorded vote, presumably to use it as a political cudgel against Democrats. A week later, on the eve of its expiration, Congress extended the program for two weeks.

We often criticize Louisiana’s U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy, but in this case he accurately summarized the problem. “This is not a time to let the National Flood Insurance Program lapse. Millions of families depend on the NFIP to protect their homes and businesses,” Kennedy said in a statement. “We’re under unprecedented threat from flooding, and hurricane season is upon us. … The American people need Congress to do its job.”

We agree. Just as people from New York City to Brownsville, Texas, make hurricane preparation lists, it’s time for Congress to do its most important hurricane season task: renew and extend the NFIP — and fund it fully.