Louisiana's election season lasted longer than those of most other states, thanks to our unusual jungle-primary system. Now that the Dec. 8 runoffs are over, a recap of the political season is in order.
Turnout was the big story on Nov. 6. Unlike most other states, Louisiana did not have hotly contested congressional races, and neither of our U.S. senators faced re-election. Still, voters turned out in large numbers for the midterms — almost 51 percent statewide. That's a higher turnout than the hard-fought 2015 runoff for governor, which barely topped 40 percent. We agree with most analysts who said Louisiana voters of all political persuasions viewed the midterms as a referendum on President Donald Trump and turned out in higher-than-expected numbers. Unfortunately, voters' interest faded quickly. The Dec. 8 ballot, which had only one statewide contest, generated a paltry 17.2 percent turnout.
The marquee race this year was the special election for secretary of state, who serves as Louisiana's chief elections officer. Given the clear evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race, this contest took on added significance. Interim incumbent Kyle Ardoin, a Republican whose campaign rhetoric tracked that of President Donald Trump, held onto his job by garnering 59 percent of the statewide vote, almost exactly the margin by which Trump carried Louisiana in 2016.
Historically, the secretary of state's office has been highly regarded for conducting elections without controversy and for maintaining business records — a key function of the office — in a professional and consumer-friendly manner. Now that Ardoin has won the job, we hope he will park his rhetoric at the door and focus on preserving the office's reputation for fairness, competence and integrity.
In statewide referenda, voters approved all six proposed constitutional amendments, most notably Amendment 2, which eliminated Louisiana's shameful relic from the Jim Crow era: a rule that allows nonunanimous jury verdicts to convict people charged with major felonies. A bipartisan coalition that included law enforcement, civil libertarians, prosecutors, religious and civic leaders, and organizations from both ends of the political spectrum garnered overwhelming voter support for the change, which was long overdue.
In parish-by-parish "local option" referenda on fantasy sports betting, voters in 47 of Louisiana's 64 parishes opted to approve such wagering, a clear signal there's widespread support for full-on sports betting in most of the state, particularly parishes that already allow casino gaming.
Locally, the big election story was the turnover on the Jefferson Parish School Board. In recent election cycles, parish business leaders have sparred with the local teachers union for control of the board. Starting in 2010, both sides took turns garnering 5-4 majorities, but this year the business community helped elect seven candidates to the nine-member board. That's especially good news for new parish School Superintendent Cade Brumley, who was appointed last March and likewise enjoys staunch support from the business community.
As we noted after the Nov. 6 primary, voters deserve a rest from the divisive political rhetoric and vitriol that have marked national and state politics in recent years. They won't get much of a break, as the 2019 race for governor already is heating up.