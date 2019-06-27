The recent death of bandleader, musician and record producer Dave Bartholomew came as a shock — not because of his age, which was 100, but because New Orleanians recently lost so many 20th century culture bearers.

Chef Leah Chase’s death at 96 was followed by the equivalent of a New Orleans state funeral, while the death of Dr. John spawned second line tributes and a service at the Saenger Theatre that was broadcast on radio and streamed around the world. Others who passed recently include the uniquely New Orleans writer Ronnie Virgets (a longtime Gambit columnist) and the zydeco/blues musician Lil’ Buck Sinegal, who was born in Lafayette but was familiar to local audiences for his many appearances in town, particularly at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Ponderosa Stomp.

The National World War II Museum in the Warehouse District is a monument to what Tom Brokaw called “The Greatest Generation” — those whose sacrifices helped win World War II and then built the greatest nation in history. Lately it feels as though New Orleans’ own greatest generation is disappearing — performers, chefs, writers and artists who came of age during segregation and the Civil Rights Movement and gave the world a taste (literally and figuratively) of New Orleans’ unique culture. It’s no coincidence that many of those who died recently also left their mark on the fight to remove the stain of segregation from our city and nation.

Much of the local civil rights movement was plotted at Chase’s restaurant, Dooky Chase, when she quietly defied the law and served black and white patrons together. Bartholomew became a talent scout for Imperial Records at a time when that was a rarity for a black man, and his discovery of Fats Domino and others brought the New Orleans rhythm-and-blues and rock ’n’ roll sound to white and black audiences alike at a time when music clubs were segregated. Dr. John — then Mac Rebennack — helped produce records by black artists while he was still a teenager.

Their gifts to the world weren’t just food, music and art, but also equality and justice.

Louisiana food historian and radio host Poppy Tooker has a catchphrase: “You’ve got to eat it to save it.” In other words, the way to keep our unique culinary traditions alive is to consume them, with reverence and relish. The same goes for our other cultural treasures. How many of us wish we could have had one more delicious lunch cooked by Chase, hear Bartholomew lead a band one more time, or hear Dr. John’s voice and distinctive piano riffs in one more live performance?

New Orleans has such a rich pool of talent that plenty of others from our own “greatest generation” are still around — cooking meals, making music, writing books, fighting for equality, creating art and offering their unique contributions to Mardi Gras, Super Sunday and our other indigenous traditions. If the deaths of some our greatest culture bearers teach us anything, it’s to appreciate those who remain by eating their food, listening to their music and enjoying their creations as often as possible.

The bittersweet nostalgia of “ain’t dere no more” doesn’t just apply to our vanishing landmarks. It also applies to our cultural icons.