Republicans, who tend to be absolutists when it comes to the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, aren't so fond of the First Amendment these days, according to a recent survey by a respected nonpartisan polling firm. A poll of voters nationwide by Ipsos found that a significant plurality — 43 percent — of self-identified Republicans believe that "the president should have the authority to close news outlets engaged in bad behavior." Pollsters didn't define "bad behavior," but to an alarming number of Donald Trump supporters it's obvious: It means anything critical of the president.
Putting aside the obvious absurdities — would 43 percent of GOP voters be okay with a hypothetical President Hillary Clinton shutting down Fox News? — it's worth noting that suppressing the press is a hallmark of dictatorships, not democracies. One wonders how many of those who would stifle a free press today were among the self-described Tea Partiers who famously carried pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution to their rallies a few years ago.
"While we found that the large majority of Americans support the concept of the First Amendment," the Ipsos poll concluded, "there are worrying signs that freedom of the press might be conditional to many people." Let's be clear: There's no such thing as supporting the "concept" of the First Amendment without all its protections.
The Ipsos poll also found that support for a president muzzling the press was not limited to Republicans. Twenty-one percent of Independents liked the idea, as did 12 percent of Democrats. They're all wrong.
The Constitution and Bill of Rights aren't a cafeteria plan. You don't get to pick and choose which "options" you accept. Sadly, we live under a president who stokes anti-media sentiment to whip up his base, calling journalists "the enemy of the people" at rallies and in tweets. Meanwhile, "fake news" has become a buzzword employed by anyone who doesn't agree with a particular report, regardless of its veracity. That's the equivalent of a child covering his or her ears when corrected by an adult.
"News" isn't fake. It's either the truth or it isn't news. So here's some news:
Shutting down media outlets is antithetical to all things America — there is no middle ground. States have laws to protect individuals and businesses against defamation, and those laws work. President Trump gets criticized — as do all politicians - but if criticism bothers him he should heed the words of President Harry S. Truman: If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.
Some may interpret the Ipsos poll as a sign that the media need to mend fences with certain politicians. Nonsense. The poll merely confirms what many journalists have known for a while: The First Amendment and press freedom are under partisan political attack.
Politicians are owed fair and honest coverage, nothing more. Oftentimes there aren't "two sides to the story." There's the truth, and everything else is … fake. Journalists have a duty to speak truth to power, not to cower before it. When we're wrong, fairness demands prompt and thorough corrections, not the heavy hand of government shutting us down. Ultimately, we serve our readers — not the president.