It’s not a stretch to compare Leah Chase’s impact on New Orleans to that of Louis Armstrong. In her 96 years with us, from her days growing up one of 13 children in Madisonville to her crowning as the Queen of Creole cuisine, her accomplishments stretched far beyond the kitchen at Dooky Chase's Restaurant into the realms of civil rights, neighborhood improvement, entrepreneurship, the arts and much more. (For more about her remarkable life, read the reprint of our 2012 cover story on p. 31.)

Because Armstrong left New Orleans (for good reasons) early in his career, we knew him mostly from concerts, records, TV appearances and movies. Not so for “Ms. Leah.” New Orleanians knew her because she was a constant presence in our lives — at her wonderful restaurant and all over town in her baseball cap and chef’s jacket. And always with a smile on her face.

Chase was lauded after her death by dozens of luminaries, including former President Barack Obama, but some of the best memories we read were from Gambit readers:

“One of the last times that I saw her was at Dorignac's grocery. She was with her daughter Stella looking for fresh white asparagus to make a soup. She had to resort to the can variety. As we all walked to aisle two, she told me how she was going to prepare it.” — Deb Kohler

“A few years ago at the voting precinct in the 7th Ward, I was waiting to vote. She was beside me in a wheelchair. At first, I didn't realize it was her until we started to chat about the importance of voting. I left feeling ecstatic that I had just voted with Leah Chase.” — Jennifer Batiste

“Such a loss. I was always humbled when Mrs. Leah would bring the food to my table during my many lunches there. She was always so kind, with friendly conversation. She would remember that I taught and would always ask about my students.” — Adele Clark Cadard

“I met her back when I was in high school. She came for our career day. She was so sweet to us. I remember she talked to me about how much she loved cooking and to find something you have a passion about doing.” — Rodney Tapp Sr.

“She was a very close friend of ‘Momma Deedy,’ the late Mrs. Dolores T. Aaron. Momma Deedy said that Mrs. Chase brought food to her house every day as she became elderly and was unable to cook for herself.” — Pedronia Elice Burrell-Turner

"I met her on Holy Thursday 2017. Dooky (Chase's husband) had died just a few months prior and I’d lost my husband barely a month previously. She and I spoke of great loss and life after that loss and what we needed to continue in spite of that loss." — Michele Darce Lyman

“I came in late to a dinner one night and the kitchen was closed. She pulled me into the kitchen and fed me.” — Wendy Chisholm

“She fed me.” What greater tribute could there be? For 70 years, she fed us all — with her gumbo, with her kindness, with her wit, and with her deep spirit.

We will not see her like again. Rest well, Ms. Leah.