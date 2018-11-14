Every year at this time, we give thanks in this space for another year serving New Orleans. Here's what we're particularly grateful for at Thanksgiving 2018.
We're glad — and grateful — that the caustic midterm elections are over. We wish we could say the same for the partisan divide that too many politicians attempt to stoke to their advantage. The midterms may or may not have gone your way, but at least Louisiana wasn't plagued with the kind of voting machine and polling place problems that led to widespread confusion in other states. Louisiana also didn't see the kind of flagrant voter suppression efforts promoted by officials in other GOP-dominated states. We hope Louisiana's next Secretary of State, whoever he or she may be, will continue the trend of being an impartial, competent arbiter of elections.
We're thankful that the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season is coming to a close without causing any major problems for New Orleans and the Louisiana Gulf Coast. People in the Florida Panhandle and inward weren't so fortunate. They are still grappling with the destruction of Hurricane Michael, which struck as a Category 4 with an unusually large storm surge and staying power, remaining at hurricane strength for many miles inland into Georgia. Rebuilding, as New Orleanians know, will take years, and some people may never come back.
We're all grateful for the 2018 New Orleans Saints, which is currently in first place in the NFC South division. Quarterback Drew Brees, who will be 40 in January, is playing some of the best football of his life. He broke the NFL's all-time passing yardage record last month and remains a consistent superstar on the field game after game this year.
Will this be the year that Brees finally is named Most Valuable Player in the NFL (it should)? Will 2019 be the year that the Black and Gold win a second Super Bowl? If the team keeps playing as it has, fans will be scoping out hotel rooms in Atlanta for the weekend of Feb. 3.
Being grateful also means giving back.
As always, we support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, which does awesome work year-round to ensure people have enough to eat through food pantries and community kitchen meal service in 23 parishes. Gambit just concluded a food drive for Second Harvest at many local bars and restaurants, and we encourage our readers to remember Second Harvest all year long. (If you are in need of Second Harvest's help, call 855-392-9338.)
We also give thanks for our readers and advertisers — you make Gambit possible – and we're grateful for our new partners at The Advocate. We promise to continue to do our best to provide you with local news, both in print and online. In an age when politicians and others decry anything they don't like as "fake news," we reaffirm our commitment to bring you real news, clearly labeled opinion and thorough coverage of all the things that make living in New Orleans worthwhile: music, food, festivals, the arts and culture, and more.
Happy Thanksgiving!