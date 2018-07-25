In 2017, Louisiana appeared ready to turn the corner on the death penalty when state Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, introduced legislation to abolish it. His bill had the backing of many Democrats and some Republicans. All were rightly concerned about the cost of executions, considering the years of appeals that accompany every death sentence. Claitor’s bill even had some district attorneys and law enforcement supporting it. His bill didn’t pass, but it did initiate a long-overdue discussion.

That was then. Now Attorney General Jeff Landry has raised the issue from the opposite perspective, with a vengeance. Literally.

Louisiana has executed 28 people since 1976, but none since 2010. Difficulty in obtaining the specific drugs legally required for lethal injection — and obtaining them in the specific manner required by law — has prompted the courts to halt executions. Recently, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration, which is defending the suit on behalf of the state, sought an extension to the court’s latest ruling, a move that would have pushed the next execution date back to July 2019. That’s when Landry — ever the political showboat — pounced, suggesting Edwards was being soft on crime for … well, following the law.

Rather than seeking to discuss the matter with Edwards face to face, Landry sent an “open letter” to the governor’s office (and released it to the media, of course), made the rounds of right-wing radio talk shows, and took to social media to grandstand. “I support the death penalty — by lethal injection, gas, hanging and firing squad,” Landry declared on social media. In his “open letter” and on social media, he demanded to know how Edwards felt about the death penalty.

Edwards noted, rightly, that state law sets forth exactly how executions must proceed — and that Landry has never suggested any changes to the law to expedite executions. Landry finally responded by suggesting language that would add nitrogen hypoxia to the ways the death penalty could be administered, and if that were to fail in court, “then the method shall be by hanging, firing squad or electrocution.” In other words, Landry conceded that state law — not the governor — is the real reason executions remain on hold in Louisiana.

Dan Fagan: Threaten with death in Louisiana or you simply encourage murder The case of the Green River serial killer is one of the most chilling and disturbing in America's history. Gary Ridgway was eventually arreste…

Nowhere in any of this did Landry offer any proof that the death penalty makes Louisianans safer, or that eight years without executions have jeopardized public safety. The facts indicate exactly the opposite. According to statistics from the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC), Southern states account for 80 percent of all executions in the U.S., yet those states have the highest murder rates, according to the 2016 Uniform FBI Crime Report.

Moreover, Louisiana has the nation’s fourth-highest exoneration rate in capital cases, according to the DPIC, with 11 people having been released from Death Row after evidence of their innocence emerged. The latest was in May, when a Caddo Parish man named Corey Williams was released from prison more than 20 years after being wrongly convicted of murder.

You can’t exonerate the dead. That’s why we reiterate what we wrote last year: It's time, for moral as well as fiscal reasons, for Louisiana to abolish the death penalty.