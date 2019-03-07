Another Mardi Gras has come and gone, and overall it was a mostly successful one, with only one night of rain and one parade cancellation. The renewed popularity of walking krewes, and the addition of Krewe Boheme, gave us a third weekend of four big walking parades in the French Quarter and Marigny — and moved the now-huge Krewe of Chewbacchus to a fourth weekend.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) touted a 21 percent drop in arrests over the 2018 Carnival season, while arrests for illegal firearms actually increased. And the city used its NOLA Ready texting app to provide real-time updates on weather conditions as well as changes in parade start times. This gave immediate alerts to those camped out on the routes waiting for parades to pass.

Recycling continues to spread, with the Young Leadership Council and the ARC of Greater New Orleans teaming up to collect beads for sorting, collection and resale. Jefferson Parish followed its parades with an ARC of Greater New Orleans truck, encouraging revelers to throw back unwanted beads — a great idea that Orleans Parish should emulate. (You still can offload those beads at an ARC of Greater New Orleans drop-off point, a list of which can be found at www.arcgno.org/throw-us-something-mister.

These all are welcome improvements, but there’s always more that can be done. For example, it’s time City Hall took a fresh look at transportation priorities during Mardi Gras — not only for paradegoers, but also for everyone who has to get from home to work and back again during carnival. One easy fix, it would seem, is to communicate to the public when and where floats will be moving from dens to staging areas in the days and hours before parades, enabling motorists and bicyclists to find alternate routes.

Another idea: The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience both have expedited traffic by establishing satellite parking lots and running buses and shuttles to the New Orleans Fair Grounds and City Park. With the vast majority of float parades rolling down St. Charles Avenue (and the walking krewes taking to the streets of the French Quarter and Faubourg Marigny), it may be worth experimenting with satellite parking and regular shuttles to those area. That idea also would relieve the pressure on cabs and ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft (and their riders). We heard plenty of anecdotes this year about Uber and Lyft riders being faced with $80 and $100 rides just to go a few miles.

For those who detest the proliferation of ladders, tents, tarps and such on St. Charles Avenue and Canal Street, the city and the RTA should consider keeping the streetcars rolling almost up to parade time. Parks & Parkways crews could help by keeping the tracks clear so people can get around.

We offer these ideas for discussion before next Mardi Gras, which falls on Feb. 25, 2020. Until then, New Orleans should congratulate itself on celebrating a fun and very long Mardi Gras season, which had few glitches operationally or weather-wise.

See you on the routes next year!