$240,000. That’s what it costs to buy former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s principles, it seems.

Last week, Jindal joined the board of directors of WellCare Health Plans Inc., a Florida-based company that describes itself as focusing "exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans.”

Wait a minute, you say: Is this the same Bobby Jindal who made his opposition to Medicaid expansion in Louisiana a cornerstone of his gubernatorial platform and a talking point in his quixotic (and very brief) 2016 campaign for president? The Bobby Jindal who said during a presidential debate, “Simply expanding Medicaid does not improve health care outcomes. ... I don't think anybody should be expanding Medicaid. It's a mistake to create new and more expensive entitlement programs when we can't afford the ones we've got today”?

Just last year Jindal wrote in POLITICO, “Whether through a massive expansion of Medicaid beyond its original target populations of poor children, disabled and the elderly, or through exchange subsidies for the vast majority of participants, Obamacare masked the true cost of health care, rather than truly ‘bending the cost curve down.’ Pretending that subsidized health care is affordable without considering the true cost to taxpayers is disingenuous at best.”

Who’s being disingenuous?

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), Jindal will serve on WellCare's Audit, Finance and Regulatory Compliance and Information Technology Oversight committees. WellCare board members receive $90,000 per year, the filing says, with additional annual retainers of $12,000 and $8,000 for the two committee positions. Jindal also will receive 405 shares of WellCare common stock, which was trading at $307.48 on the New York Stock Exchange the day the announcement was made — making Jindal’s compensation package worth more than $240,000.

Not a bad payday for making a U-turn on his oft-stated position that Medicaid shouldn’t be expanded.

Jindal’s hypocrisy would be comical if it weren’t for the real-world implications of his dogged refusal, as governor, to expand Medicaid in Louisiana — when he was aiming for higher office. His successor, Gov. John Bel Edwards, ran on a platform that included expanding Medicaid and won handily. Since Edwards took office, 483,045 Louisianans now have health insurance because of Medicaid expansion, according to figures compiled by the Louisiana Department of Health (which Jindal once ran). Of those, 54,188 are in Orleans Parish.

Since the expansion, tens of thousands of Louisianans have received screenings and treatments for cancer, diabetes and hypertension. For a state with some of the worst health outcomes in the nation, this has been a life-saving change. How many more would have had access to such life-saving procedures had Jindal accepted the federal Medicaid expansion during his tenure?

In making the announcement, WellCare Chairman Chris Michalik called Jindal “a leader who has dedicated his career to public service and advancing innovative health care policies.”

One has to wonder how closely, if at all, WellCare looked at Jindal’s record as governor. He left Louisiana in a fiscal ditch and its citizens grossly underinsured.

If he does to WellCare what he did to Louisiana, the company’s stockholders should beware.