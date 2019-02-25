27%
The percentage of Louisianans with the knowledge not to fail the U.S. citizenship test, according to a new survey by the Woodrow Wilson Foundation.
"Only one in three Americans (36 percent) can actually pass a multiple choice test consisting of items taken from the U.S. citizenship test," the Foundation announced in a statement announcing its results. Only 15 percent of American adults knew when the U.S. Constitution was written in a multiple-choice question, and 25 percent didn't know freedom of speech was guaranteed under the First Amendment.