Who needs “Dancing With the Stars” when you can watch more than 300 fifth-graders from Jefferson Parish schools compete in Louisiana’s only public school ballroom dancing contest.
Martin Marino’s 13th annual Dance Challenge starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at The Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center (4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner). Admission is free.
The 340 students entered in the competition represent 17 elementary schools across Jefferson Parish. They will perform salsa, waltz, tango and swing dances in individual, couples and team competitions. There also will be entertainment by professional performers and special acts.
The event was started by former Jefferson Parish School Board member Martin Marino, who still coordinates the event, to bring the health benefits of dancing to elementary students in the parish as well as building confidence and self-esteem among dancers.
Marino says Dance Challenge has worked with more than 7,500 children from 36 Jefferson Parish elementary schools over the past 13 years.