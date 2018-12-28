Former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu's memoir, "In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History," was among former President Barack Obama's favorite books of 2018, according to a list Obama published today on Facebook.

Obama also cited "American Prison" by Shane Bauer (the subject of a recent Gambit cover story), as well as (of course) "Becoming," former first lady Michelle Obama's best-selling memoir.

The former president also made a list of his favorite songs of 2018, which includes "Apeshit" by The Carters, "I Like It" by Cardi B, "My Own Thing" by Chance the Rapper and "Wow Freestyle" by Jay Rock featuring Kendrick Lamar. His favorite movies of the year included "BlacKkKlansman," "Eighth Grade" and "Won't You Be My Neighbor?".

For Obama's whole list of year-end faves, click here.